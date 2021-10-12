Area residents doing grocery shopping this month can help Silver Key provide Bountiful Bags Thanksgiving meals for 1,300 seniors.
It's a 25-year tradition to provide all the trimmings for the big meal for fixed-income seniors and families.
The Bountiful Bags food drive runs through Nov. 1.
Items needed: cranberry sauce, 14- or 16-ounce cans; dry stuffing/dressing, 6-ounce boxes; instant mashed potatoes; dry gravy packets; green beans, 14.5-ounce. cans; green beans, 14.5-ounce cans; Cream of Mushroom soup, 10.5-ounce cans; yams/sweet potatoes, 29-ounce cans; dessert dry mix such as cookie, brownie, muffins.
Food donations can be dropped off during store hours at: King Soopers, 3250 Centennial Blvd; King Soopers Ridgeview Marketplace, 6030 Stetson Hills Blvd.; and King Soopers Marketplace at Briargate, 9225 N. Union Blvd.
Other donation sites: Silver Key Food Pantry, 1605 S. Murray Blvd., Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; The Promenade Shops at Briargate: 15 Briargate Parkway, Suite 503, Management Office, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Make monetary donations to silverkey.org/donate; check the Bountiful Bags box. $20 can provide a full meal for a senior.
