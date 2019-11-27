Small Business Saturday is almost upon us and Pikes Peak area shop owners hope you’ll come out to their stores. Many are providing discounts to celebrate the day, as well as festive holiday refreshments.
Small Business Saturday is Nov. 30 this year, always falling on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It was launched by credit card giant American Express in November 2010 to highlight the unique offerings and personal service offered by small businesses in America. The company reports that $0.67 of every dollar spent with small businesses stays in the community.
Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City are hosting numerous festive events to celebrate the day. Monument’s Covered Treasures Bookstore will host local authors.
A welcome booth will be set up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs. The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs will be giving away its ever-popular Holiday Coupon Book with offers from 65 local businesses and #ShopSmall tote bags, while supplies last.
Laurel Prudhomme, vice president of communications for the Downtown Partnership said Small Business Saturday is a big deal for the city. Shoppers can’t get this experience in a big box store, she said. “We provide an environment you don’t get anywhere else,” she said.
Prudhomme said it can be can be eye-opening to people who don’t typically shop downtown to see the variety, quality and pricing of local businesses.
Many retailers and restaurants will have one-day specials, and many will offer refreshments to shoppers. Also, all downtown parking meters will be free Saturday.
Another holiday tradition is pop-up shops intended to fill empty retail spaces during the holidays. The Local Honey Collective is one of those pop-ups. Cara McQueeney, co-owner of the shop said “This is a super approachable way to have a space and work out the initial kinks of having a brick and mortar store.”
Three pop-ups will be open on Small Business Saturday:
The Local Honey Collective (9 E. Bijou St.) sells primarily women’s clothing in classic styles. “Our minimalist approach to everyday trends makes our clothes easy pieces that can be worn throughout the seasons,” says McQueeney. Throughout Small Business Saturday, they will have in-store refreshments, as well as discounts for their Instagram (@thelocalhoneyco) followers.
Lunieva (226 N. Tejon St.) sells only fair-trade items, including cotton and wool clothing and accessories. The owners travel to Nepal to purchase everything from local artisans, paying fair wages to over 100 handicrafts workers who create the shop’s retail items.
Fair Finds Home Décor (104 N. Tejon St.) collects beautiful, new home décor items and sells them at a discount.
Rocky Mountain Soap Market, 212 N. Tejon St., started as a pop-up almost two years ago and continues to be prosperous, expanding to double the original size of the store recently.
Head to Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., for its ninth annual Holiday Art and Gift Market. Over 40 artists will be opening their studios to the public and selling their wares.
Old Colorado City will have its own Small Business Saturday festivities. Santa Claus will be taking photos all day in his cabin (2324 W. Colorado Ave.) and Charles Dickens’ Carolers will be roaming the area and filling the air with song from 1 to 4 p.m. The town’s Christmas Stroll will be from 5-8 p.m.
In Monument, Covered Treasures Bookstore (105 Second St.) will host several local authors for booksignings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will serve refreshments. Chris Lennon will sign his book, “Peak of Racing: Pikes Peak Through the Racer’s Eyes,” Julie Bell will be signing her books including “Colorado’s Colorful History,” Susan Mathis will be signing her books such as “Sara’s Surprise,” and Kristen Akens will discuss her book, “100 Things to do in Colorado Springs Before You Die.”
Stop by to pick up the store’s annual holiday catalog. Everything in the pamphlet is 25% off on Saturday.