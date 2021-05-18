There are still a few events left in the biking campaign known as Midland May, which features routes along the popular Midland Trail that lead to arts, food, shopping and the outdoors from Colorado Springs to Manitou Springs.
All levels of biking experience are welcome.
The campaign continues from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday with Taste of Midland, which takes riders to new and established eateries along the trail. Riders are asked to meet at the Pike Pride station near the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum at 2:15 p.m. to check in.
Riders are also asked to create their “own culinary cycling experience” that day by checking out the directory of eateries, brewpubs and watering holes here: midlandmay.com/savory-options. There are more than 60 options.
Midland May will continue with Ride of Champions on Friday, an opportunity to join elite cyclists on a lunchtime ride that ends at Flame Cafe at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. The ride — from 10:45-1 p.m. — will be led by members of the USA Cycling organization. Check in at the museum by 10:45 a.m.
Other activities include a ride to Buffalo Bicycle Lodge for the 17th Roll Bike Art Show on Friday and a roundtrip experience from Buffalo Bicycle Lodge to Manitou Springs on Saturday.
The campaign concludes on May 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the Memorial Day — Wrap Up Celebration at Gold Hill Mesa’s Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive in Colorado Springs.
For event details, visit midlandmay.com/events.
The Midland Trail is about five miles with only about 300 feet of elevation. It’s considered easy.
No bike? The Midland May team encourages those interested in renting a bike through Pike Ride, the bike-share program in Colorado Springs.
“Bike Colorado Springs has partnered with Ent Credit Union and Gold Hill Mesa to create a variety of do-it-yourself and curated riding events and experiences for riding, exploring, sightseeing, fitness, family, arts and food pleasure!” Midland May said in a statement.