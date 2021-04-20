Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School seventh grader Wyatt Boley is one of the top wrestlers in his age group in Colorado and the surrounding states. This week, he will test himself against some of the top grapplers in the rest of the nation.
“Wrestling has taught me that hard work pays off and that I can do well at anything as long as I put my mind to it,” he said.
Boley will join eight other members of his Cheyenne Mountain Wrestling Club who will compete in this weekend’s NHSCA High School National’s in Virginia Beach. He is the only non-high schooler among his teammates at the tournament. His goal is to do well enough to earn future All-American honors.
“It’s going to take more hard work and perseverance,” Boley said. “I have to keep working with people who are better than me.
“No matter how young you are, you have to keep going as far as you can.”
Boley, a 120-pounder, has been wrestling since third grade. He didn’t have to look far to find inspiration. His older brothers, Jake and Jesse, are talented and more than willing to help their sibling.
“Working with him are moments I cherish,” said Jake, a senior who won the CHSAA Class 4A state championship at 220 pounds last month. “He cares about the sport. He wants to keep pushing himself.”
Jake added that while he enjoys seeing Wyatt win, he believes he can improve by getting beat now and then.
“It will be nice to go out and see him wrestle against some fresh blood,” Jake said. “Better competition will make him better.”
Jesse will be among those wrestling at nationals. Jesse took second in the state at the 4A championships in the heavyweight division.
The other Cheyenne Mountain High School wrestlers competing at nationals will be Nico Gagliardi, Nicholas Grizales, Raife Manjarrez, Ezra Mabe, Matt Lessard and Patrick Ransom.
Two years ago at nationals, two Cheyenne Mountain Wrestling Club members earned All-American status — Gagliardi and Billy Maddox.
Any wrestler who places in the top eight earns automatic All-American status. Junior high wrestlers who place in the top eight earn future All-American status.
“Wyatt can already compete with our varsity kids,” said Cheyenne Mountain High School wrestling coach Tyler Seaney. “By going against some of the top kids in the nation, whether he wins or loses he gets to see that next level of competition. It’s only going to make him a better wrestler.”
Gil Allgood, Wyatt’s club coach, believes his protégé will continue to have success in wrestling. And life.
“He works his tail off more than anybody I’ve ever experienced in the sport,” Allgood said. “He enjoys the process and he enjoys putting in the work. He doesn’t look at it as an extra burden.”
Wyatt and his family flew to Virginia earlier this week so that they could spend a few days sightseeing. Their plans include historic Gettysburg National Military Park.
“Jake is really into history,” Wyatt said. “We all want to learn about things that happened a long time ago in our history.”
The nationals take place Friday through Sunday and will be livestreamed by FloWrestling at nhsca-events.com/high-school-nationals.