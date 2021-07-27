Even a brief, early evening deluge could not dampen the spirits of the 480 guests at the gala celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the founding of Colorado Springs.
On Saturday, July 17, the business aspect of the history of our fair city was celebrated in high style with a huge sense of pride and abounding joy. Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers in north Colorado Springs rolled out the red carpet to all attendees of the event.
Guests were greeted at the door with the anticipation of a high level of just plain fun. The decor resembled a rustic, yet chic barn setting with a contemporary vibe. Toe-tapping music was the backdrop for the dozens of hightop tables decorated with favors and glowing candles.
The dress for the evening ranged from vintage gowns and suits to clothing with a western flair, cocktail attire and everything in between. Many heads were topped with stylish bonnets, chic fascinators, beaded headbands and derby hats.
Mayor John Suthers and Dirk Draper, CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, got into the spirit of the evening donning garb that would certainly have been stylish 150 years ago.
“I’m really pleased with the 150 festivals, and this event is a big part of it,” Suthers said. He added that the city’s Sesquicentennial celebrates not only the past and historical figures involved, but also the framing of the vision for the future.
Draper expressed his delight with the evening’s turnout. He said the event was surrounded by a high level of excitement and sold out within 72 hours. Also a source of pride for Draper is the fact that the chamber has existed for the past 130 years and is a founding member of the United States Chamber of Commerce.
Guests represented not only public figures, but the dozen sponsors of the event. These included presenting sponsor, UCHealth.
Joel Yuhas, CEO of the southern region of UCHealth, noted how awesome it is for the public to be back together. “I love our city! Kindness has always been expressed here.”
C. J. Moore has lived in Colorado Springs for 30 years. The member of five nonprofit boards echos the sentiments of many citizens: “I’m so excited our city has endured so long, and has been successful!”
Max Ferguson, representing Distillery 291, championed the official 150th anniversary cocktail: the Whiskarita. It is only the fifth cocktail to be trademarked in the United States. The tasty beverage is a mixture of Distillery 291 Colorado Whiskey’s Fresh Whiskey, lime juice and simple syrup.
Guest Laurie Labout was born and raised in Colorado Springs. She said she cannot imagine living anyplace else, noting the beauty, friendliness, and variety of available activities in the city. Labout’s mother was born in the Springs in 1930, and attended Colorado Springs High School (now William J. Palmer High School). Her mother’s many memories included frequent picnics at Prospect Lake and Garden of the Gods, rides on the Incline Cog Railway, taking the bus to visit Manitou Springs, and daily walks to school from her home, which was razed to make way for the building of I-25.
As guests were eating a tasty dinner of romaine salad, smoked prime rib and chocolate brownie bites with cream and caramel sauce, they were treated to an entertaining program. Native Americans, dressed in colorful regalia, sang and danced. Speeches, videos and slideshows recounted the history of Colorado Springs as it morphed from a treeless, short-grass prairie into the beautiful and healthy city it is today. Mayor Suthers noted that today’s citizens have an opportunity to look at the future of our city, move forward and ensure prosperity for all who will follow.
Bob Watson’s book, “The Pike’s Peak Pioneers: 100 Years 1871-1971,” documents past city anniversaries. In 1896, the 25th anniversary year, city founder Brig. Gen. William Jackson Palmer told the Colorado Springs Gazette: “The barren and scorched plain of 1870 has become what we see to-day — the home and scene of activity of some twenty thousand people.”
The 50th anniversary was celebrated by the whole community with aerial bombs, a parade downtown and speeches in Monument Valley Park. According to Mayor Suthers, planning was started late for the 100th anniversary, so it was celebrated in 1972 instead of 1971.
On July 31, a momentous 150th celebration will be held downtown, complete with a parade, family-friendly activities, entertainment, food and drink, and the Tokyo Olympic Games telecast on the big screen.
Learn more at coloradosprings.gov/COS150DowntownCelebration.