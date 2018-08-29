It’s no secret our population is aging, and Colorado Springs nonprofits are finding ways to step up their services to meet the needs of local seniors.
The Silver Key Connections Café, formerly known as the Golden Circle Nutrition Program, is among the many programs Silver Key offers, enabling anyone 60 and older to have a hot, nutritious meal and the opportunity to make genuine connections with members of the community for $2.25. Silver Key Connections Cafés are hosted by 20 partnering throughout the Colorado Springs area. They are generally open Monday through Friday during lunch hours.
Each day, cooks and volunteers at the main Silver Key campus, 1625 S. Murray Blvd., arrive at 6 a.m. and begin preparing nutritious meals for to be delivered to sites as far south Fountain Valley all the way up to Woodland Park and Monument.
According a report by The Innovations in Aging Collaborative, there were nearly 68,000 residents 65 and older living in El Paso, Teller and Park counties. Nationwide, the senior population is only expected to grow, thanks to a longer life expectancy and the aging Baby Boomer population.
According to Silver Key Executive Chef Gerald Coulter, seniors are definitely eating. An average of 700 meals a day and 180,000 meals a year come out of Coulter’s kitchen, he said.
Coulter created a menu plan he calls a “quad,” meaning the menus are planned every day for the next four months. He plans to rotate through the quad three times this year, so Silver Key patrons and Meals on Wheels participants only eat the same meal three times this year.
Since the meals are prepared in one location and distributed through delivery drivers, local seniors and their guests who want to eat a must register by 2 p.m. the day prior with the location, the number of guests, and the date by calling 884-2304 or checking in at silverkey.org.
According to Karen Allison, a volunteer at the Silver Key Campus on Murray Boulevard, it’s essential to register by 2 p.m. the day prior. She has had to turn people away who did not know they need to register, or who did not register correctly because there simply weren’t enough meals to go around. Certain locations do allow walk-ins or ask that reservations be placed with the site directly.
John Carrigan, a long-time volunteer at the Westside Community Center, said the cafe brings seniors together and provides a sense of community.
“They get a meal (and) they socialize,” he said.
For a local meal, contact St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Manitou Springs at 685-9259 or Westside Community Center near Old Colorado City at 385-7920. For a complete list of locations in Colorado Springs, visit silverkey.org.
Eden Minor, a Westside Community Center patron of more than a decade, said that the people at the center care about local seniors.
“I think it’s great and (I) tell everybody to come here,” she said.
Silver Key was founded in 1970 and added different services throughout the years. Silver Key’s partners with organizations like Care and Share Food Bank, and UCCS Aging Center, and offers a variety of other services including Meals On Wheels, transportation services, a thrift store, and temporary case management services.