SCHEELS is so much more than a retail store, and totally worth a visit or two or three!
On a gloomy day under threatening skies, my husband Ron and I decided we needed a field trip. SCHEELS had opened on March 27, and was beckoning us to drive up I-25 to 1226 Interquest Parkway to see what the fuss was about. We couldn’t have been more pleased. Here is a local destination that is fun for all ages.
The first thing you see after passing through the front doors into the 220,000-square-foot space, is a 65-foot-high Ferris wheel, lit up with hundreds of colorful flashing lights. We were reminded of the fun and excitement when visiting amusement parks in days gone by. Step right up to the cashier as you walk in and get a ticket for only $1, or free as we did simply for being in the right place at the right time. SCHEELS aims to please.
Luckily we were there on a weekday, so the wait in line was short. Quickly we were ushered into a car, and up and around we went after an admonishment of “No rocking the car!” The ride is short, but felt like a blast from the past. This is no closed-in car, wussy Ferris wheel. It’s the real deal, and quite a thrill!
After alighting from the ride, we checked out the huge 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, chock full of neon-colored tropical fish. The shapes and colors are mesmerizing, and worth a very long pause to absorb this fantastical sight. The aquarium tanks are connected with overhead arches, allowing the fish to swim over your head.
On to check out the shopping, which covers every sport available in our fair state. SCHEELS truly exemplifies the spirit of adventure and love-of-the-outdoors that is emblematic of Colorado. Goods to outfit and enhance hunting, fishing, hiking, biking and other sports are found in abundance.
We couldn’t believe the shoe department! Premium footwear for running, walking, hiking and casual-wear are all available and artfully displayed. Enthusiastic and helpful staff are available to answer questions, and guide you toward brands and models to meet your needs and expectations. Row upon row of shoes in every color of the rainbow line the shelves.
The clothing is of high quality and enticingly laid out in various men’s and women’s departments depending on the sport. Need T-shirts, shorts, socks, hoodies, hats? No problem. Every style and color is covered.
No visit to SCHEELS is complete without purchasing some kind of treat. The well-stocked Ginna’s Cafe tempts visitors with an array of flavored fudge and luscious ice cream, tantalizing baked goods, and simple lunch or dinner items. We ordered up soup and sandwiches that were quite tasty. For a sweet treat we couldn’t pass up Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory that presents a blast of color and flavors for the sweet tooth. I bought dark chocolate almonds that were among the best I have ever tasted, while Ron eyed the old fashioned offerings that he relished in childhood.
There are the 200 taxidermy animals artistically arranged in natural settings throughout the store. It’s fun to have the opportunity to view authentic species up close without fear of being clawed, bitten, or receiving a noxious spray in the face. We watched kids with their faces pressed up against the glass gazing in amazement, and likely looking for a bit of movement.
Try out your aim, bowling expertise and game-playing skills for awhile at the entertaining shooting gallery, bowling alley, and arcade.
SCHEELS opened their first all-sporting goods store in Grand Forks, N.D. in 1989. Today there are 29 all-sports stores in 13 states. The company is employee-owned and prides itself on outstanding customer service, and is much more than just a pleasing shopping trip. A visit to a SCHEELS store is an experience that demands multiple return visits.
So take a half a day — more or less — to visit SCHEELS for sheer entertainment value, a thrilling ride on the Ferris wheel, yummy treats and meals, and a chance to dream about all the outdoor sports you want to gear up on.
We can’t wait to go back to get those great hiking shoes, biking accessories we can’t live without, shirts and pants for outdoor living, and maybe a fancy-dancy grill for our new deck. You gotta dream, have fun, and make it happen. That’s what life is all about!
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 16 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.