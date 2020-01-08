“The Secret Wine Bar closed down. Did you know?” asked Carlos, the assiduously attentive manager at Brooklyn’s, our favorite gin joint. We didn’t know. “We’re honoring their Drinking Passport here at Brooklyn’s. Just thought you should know.” We were glad to know. After shelling out for the acclaimed Passport Program, to see local institutions shuttered that would otherwise offer the Program’s two-for-one special was akin to discovering the proverbial fly in the ointment of your gin martini.
When we returned the following week for post-dinner cocktails it was more than a small surprise to hear the news. “Would you believe it? They’re open again, with a new staff,” reported Carlos. Rumors were swirling like Burgundy in a Riedel glass. It was time to investigate for ourselves.
The following Friday found us ascending the stairs to the loft level above La Baguette in Old Colorado City. We’d visited back in early 2017 and had happily reported it offered “a refurbished ambiance of dark woods, vineyard inspired murals, wrought iron chandeliers and faux stone.” To our surprise, nothing had changed. The decor, feel and atmosphere were identical to what had existed prior to the sudden close and re-open. Looks like we’d have to dig a little deeper to figure out what had actually happened.
“The old manager had canceled most of the accounts previously established by Tony, the owner,” explained Julian, the new headman of all things wine. A certain lack of adherence to expected norms eventually lead to deficit spending. “A lot of money was going to waste,” Julian said. “Tony wanted to get back on track with the original thought process. The old manager was a good sommelier, but was pushing on some ideas that were a little too big for the space we have.”
So there is was. A general divergence in methodologies between owner and manager eroded the books until something had to change. This is real world stuff — the type of things that often occur behind the scenes and unbeknownst to patrons. And then one day, your favorite establishment is gone.
Thankfully, the Secret Wine Bar merely blipped, but didn’t disappear. But what now is the outlook going forward?
“The original idea is still going to be the same,” beamed Julian. “We do plan on changing the menu a bit. We just recently added some new arrivals. But we’ll be bring back most of the original accounts, and training more heavily on cocktails — focusing mainly on absinthe, Tony’s favorite drink.” We never say no to absinthe, but we’re here for the wine.
Julian’s vino recommendation? “My favorite is this Les Abeilles Cote de Rhone.” For approximately $7, this French GSM proves a fantastic deal. Also of note is the Embruix de Vall-Llach of the Priorate region — simply outstanding and an excellent example of what Priorate can produce.
Both of these wines exemplify a singular takeaway regarding the “new” Secret Wine Bar. While unsuspecting patrons will never notice the change, the revamped wine list speaks volumes. Tony and Julian have clearly gone back to the beginning and resurrected a wine program that we pray will last.
