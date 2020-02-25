I often get asked about the school districts and what the numbers mean.
El Paso County at one time had a superintendent, and the county was divided into community districts. In the 1960s the county superintendent was eliminated. The school districts go back to 1874, and that is the primary division of the schools.
It seems that most of the county superintendent’s records before 1900 were destroyed in about 1907. In 1907 there were 86 teachers in the smaller districts in the county, 63 of which were in one-room schools. There were four primary districts; Colorado City, No. 1, Colorado Springs, 11, Fountain, 8, and Manitou, 12. All the others were secondary in size. One of the differences was that only these districts had a high school. The average salary for these teachers was $50 a month.
In 1910 the eastern portion of the county was granted permission to build a new high school at Calhan — a Union High School serving all the rural communities east of Colorado Springs.
In 1903 there was a consolidation of the school districts around Fountain, eliminating many districts with only one school, and a couple without any school! Just after World War I the consolidation idea spread. District 40 and 23 combined as did 22, 52 and 55. District 3 absorbed the one-room schools for Tructon, and Drennon at this time, too. Districts 32 and 18 consolidated in 1918 and a new district was formed at Table Rock, near the Douglas County line. The consolidation of Falcon’s schools into District 49 saw District 4, 24 and 17 go away. A later consolidation saw the schools around Monument, 5, 6, 10, and 19 including Table Rock, and later, Palmer Lake to make that all one district.
The consolidations saw a better tax base for the districts as the county’s population grew.
In the years after World War II there were few consolidations, but the development of better schools as standard requirements for schools and teachers were brought in. As the number of stronger school boards and superintendents grew, the county superintendent was eliminated.
The idea of consolidating districts into one comes up now and then, but I doubt it will be done, ever.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.