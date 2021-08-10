‘Twas a holly, jolly Christmas (in July) for a Colorado Springs pet rescue/shelter. Safe Place for Pets raised $2,250 during its annual Christmas in July fundraiser, which ran July 1-31.
The nonprofit offers care, support and re-homing services for pets of terminally ill residents. This annual monthlong fundraising campaign ensures the organization has adequate funds to provide for its four-legged inhabitants.
Proceeds will cover significant medical expenses and oral treatment for cats and dogs, said Events/Fundraising Coordinator Karen Spencer.
“Our goal for the campaign was modest, since it is summertime and people are away on vacation. I hoped to raise $1,000,and we raised just over $2,250, so that’s a huge blessing for the people and pets we serve,” Spencer said.
“Often, the dogs and cats who come into our care need oral and medical attention, sometimes surgeries. We want to be sure when a pet leaves us for their new forever home that they are as healthy as possible. Gifts we receive from caring friends and donors make that care possible, especially when coupled with the discounted rates we receive from our wonderful vet partners.”
Safe Place for Pets held its inaugural Christmas in July campaign during the height of the pandemic in 2020. Because the agency couldn’t conduct events or normal fundraising, it instead launched a 10-day virtual give-and-receive campaign.
“The campaign was fun and well-received, so we decided to devote the whole month of July to it this year,” Spencer said.
The event proved to be a cool yule for the agency. Volunteers created ornaments and wine gift bags up for donors, and longtime supporter Wanda Veltkamp donated a painting for the agency’s next gala.
“She (Veltkamp) sat with me and got caught up on all the charity we have been doing, including our Paws for Celebration Gala, which was held last May. She is a fine artist and pledged a painting for the silent auction for our next gala. It was a delight to see her and how much she cares about Safe Place.”
Also, The Garden, a new craft beer establishment in Colorado Springs, invited Safe Place to meet with its patrons. “It’s nice to see people get excited by this sweet campaign that keeps the important needs of Safe Place’s pets top of mind and introduces us to new friends who are just learning about the charity and the 50-60 pets we place each year,” Spencer said.
Former hospice nurse Joanne Bonacelli launched SPFP more than a generation ago after witnessing the heartache of terminally ill people who could no longer care for their pets. Since its inception, the nonprofit has found loving forever homes for more than 1,200 pets while providing veterinary care and support. In 2019, SPFP found loving homes for about 60 cats and dogs.
SPFP is a behind-the-scenes, volunteer-operated agency and sharing the agency’s story with the community is the most rewarding aspect of being a volunteer, Spencer said. “We bring relief to the terminally ill because they know they don’t have to worry about their best friend. SPFP will take care of them and find that dog or cat the perfect new home,” Spencer said.
“When we tell people about SPFP, they are moved and want to support us. We just need more opportunities to share about this great nonprofit.”
Donations may be made at a gift at safeplacepets.org.