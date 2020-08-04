Within a stone’s throw of Colorado Springs is a rare find that is available for all to visit. As the pandemic continues to ebb and flow, many of us are looking for travel outlets.
Our southern neighbor, Pueblo, boasts an outstanding, must-see destination that is a bit off the radar. If you have a thirst for history, extravagance, and a peek into how the privileged lived in the late 1800s, hightail it down to Pueblo to view the treasure that is The Rosemount Museum.
What is most astounding about Rosemount is that the home, beautiful woodwork, furnishings, window treatments, and textiles — along with decorative arts and paintings — remain almost totally intact from the time the mansion was completed in 1893. One truly takes a walk back in time into this grand domicile of the Victorian era. It feels almost as if it is the 1890s, and the residents are simply gone for the day.
Rosemount is likely one of the most intact private residences in North America. So how in the world was this task accomplished? Fortunately, Rosemount, remained within the same family from 1893 until it opened its doors as a museum in 1968. Raymond Thatcher, the son of the original owners, farsightedly ensured that upon his death the intact Rosemount estate would become a museum as well as a testament of his family legacy.
Successful merchant and banker John Thatcher and his socialite wife, Margaret Thatcher, fell in love with southern Colorado in the late 1800s. Here they found a sense of community that was a perfect fit for their lifestyle and growing family. By 1891 the family had outgrown their modest Pueblo home, and construction of Rosemount commenced on a high hill north of downtown.
Both the exterior and interior reflected a masterpiece of elegance, wealth and state-of-the-art amenities. Pink rhyolite volcanic stone was quarried in Castle Rock to build the exterior walls of both the 24,000-square-foot mansion and the accompanying 6,000-square-foot carriage house. Ornate pink granite columns, expansive porches, and a wide veranda originally completely enclosed in glass comprised the stunning exterior of the home.
In 1893, guests would pass through the ornate double front doors, enter the elegantly paneled foyer, and proceed into the cavernous main hall, revealing an opening to the many treasures inside. Tiffany Lighting Company of New York created the custom chandeliers and light fixtures throughout the house. This treasured collection of dual gas and electrified fixtures remains. A soaring, elaborate oak staircase, brilliant 9-foot by 13-foot painted glass window, and one of the mansion’s 10 majestic marble and wood paneled fireplaces are tastes of what is to be revealed during a tour.
To the left of the front entrance is the formal parlor complete with the original upholstered furniture, heavy velvet draperies, musical instruments and mirrors. Much of the furniture throughout the house remains as it was originally placed by Mr. and Mrs. Thatcher. Other rooms off the main hall include the breathtaking, paneled dining room, complete with a table set using the elegant family china, glassware and cutlery. The more intimate family sitting room is filled with acquisitions from family travels, and the adjoining library was Mr. Thatcher’s domain.
The painted glass window on the stairway landing, a tribute to two of the Thatcher’s children who died prior to the creation of Rosemount, has been carefully preserved revealing still brilliant colors. Upstairs Mr. and Mrs. Thatcher kept separate bedrooms, as was the custom of the day for couples of means. The original rose-colored tub and sink remain in the master bathroom. A large guest room was available for frequent visitors who typically brought their trunks and stayed for several weeks. A sewing room, nanny’s bedroom and two additional bedrooms complete the second floor.
Rosemount was certainly up-to-date as it was built complete with electricity, hot-and-cold running water and more bathrooms than most homes have today. The staff, most of whom remained with the Thatchers for long periods of employment, had their own dining room off the kitchen, and lovely living quarters located on the third floor for the women and in the carriage house for men. Typically a staff of 5-7 maintained the house, greenhouse, grounds, and livestock of Rosemount.
A visit and tour of Rosemount Museum is de rigueur to hear many fascinating stories about the Thatcher family and yesteryear in Pueblo, view the original accouterments of wealthy Colorado pioneers, and experience for a brief period the elegance of a bygone era. More information can be found at rosemount.org.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 16 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.