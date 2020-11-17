If the pending holiday season is creating stress, perhaps a short hike in the mountains is good medicine.
The large ridge west of Highway 24 from Cascade to Green Mountain Falls offers many hiking options. Most of the trails head straight up that steep ridge. But for a unique option that follows the contour, try the Thomas Trail.
Head west on U.S. 24 to Green Mountain Falls and turn left on Green Mountain Falls Road/Ute Pass Avenue. Continue for about a half-mile and park in the lot on the left next to Catamount Creek, which will be crossed later in this hike. Head westward along Hondo Avenue for about .75 miles to reach the Catamount trailhead, near a sharp right bend in the road.
Start hiking up the Catamount Trail for about 100 yards to a sign post. Turn left to continue on the Thomas Trail, which requires crossing Catamount Creek.
Stop for a moment to enjoy Catamount Falls, then carefully work your way across the creek bed to the trail on other side. The crossing is best in late summer and fall during times of low water, but also beware of icy conditions and have those spikes ready.
After the crossing, enjoy a pleasant, relatively flat stroll with openings that provide great views of the Rampart Range and nearby Dewey Mountain. After about .75 miles, reach a sharp bend to the left near Crystal Creek. Again pause briefly to admire the falls nearby, but you won’t have to cross this creek.
Return to the Thomas Trail and head downhill for about a quarter-mile until you reach Mountain Avenue. Continue straight and northward to Foster Avenue, then turn right. Head east, downhill through the peaceful GMF village and back to Ute Pass Avenue.
Turn left toward the parking area, about 100 yards away.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.