A local pastor-turned-author is receiving rave reviews for his books about two best friends who help each other overcome personal challenges.
In his books, “Red Hot: New Life in Fleming,” and “Red Hot: New Grace in Fleming,” Bill Wolfe, retired pastor of Highland Park Baptist Church in Colorado Springs, shares the stories of two boys who help guide each other through their personal struggles and victories. Both books, described by Amazon as Children’s Christian Values Fiction, are based on Wolfe’s own experiences and are the first in a planned series of novels centering on the fictional town of Fleming.
One of the main characters is seventh-grader Ethan Thomas. Ethan is a freckle-faced 11-year-old who sports a buzz haircut and thick eyeglasses, has no friends, is ignored by his father and is terrorized by school bullies. Ethan asks God for a friend to help him overcome his situation.
Ethan’s prayers are answered when the Bowman family including Randy “Red Hot” Bowman moves in across the street. Randy’s dad is pastor of the town’s Baptist church.
Despite their diverse backgrounds, the boys figure out ways to navigate Ethan’s bullies and spelling woes as well as Randy’s struggles with senior basketball players who see him as a threat to their abilities and status on the basketball court.
The boys live by the motto that a true friend walks beside you, no matter the outcome.
“In my growing up years, in some ways, I was a combination of the two boys — the shortest kid in my class, eyeglasses that constantly slid down my nose, average in the classroom, but I did have some athletic skill,” Wolfe said. “I was an Ethan who wanted to be a Randy.”
Wolfe’s 36 years as a pastor and 25 years as a high school and middle school basketball coach provided inspiration for the books. He has coached both boys and girls basketball at The Classical Academy and girls’ basketball at Liberty High School for 25 years, and coached middle school and high school basketball in Michigan.
“Also, I’ve been substitute teaching for the past four years, mostly at Timberview (Middle School), serving as a middle school camp pastor in the summer, and drawing on the many stories from my years as a pastor. As a coach, I’ve always been impressed by players who not only had great talent, but great character. Thus, the shaping of Randy Bowman’s character,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe grew up in Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio, graduating from Ohio’s Ironton High School. He graduated from Judson University in Elgin, Ill., where he played basketball and served as captain of the cross country team. He earned a Master of Divinity degree from Northern Baptist Theological Seminary.
As a middle school teacher in Michigan, Wolfe was aware of students who were often disregarded by classmates and teachers. Ethan’s character emerged from these situations, he said. “They are the kids no one notices, average in everything they do, thus, the development of Ethan’s character,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe served in Michigan churches for two decades before relocating to Colorado Springs in 1999 with Carol, his wife of 41 years. He was pastor of Highland Park Baptist Church for 16 years before retiring in 2015.
Wolfe presently is at work on his third book, “Red Hot: New Peace in Fleming.” His fourth installment is tentatively titled, “Red Hot: New Hope in Fleming,” and Book 5, “Red Hot: New Love in Fleming.”
“I envision the Red Hot series to include five books, all centered around the town of Fleming,” Wolfe said.
His books are authored under the name W.D. Wolfe, are available through Amazon. The paperback book costs $11.99 and the Kindle Version sells for $2.99. Book 1 is available through the Pike’s Peak Library District on its Biblioboard e-book service.
Wolfe also writes a blog, WordsfromWW.com, that includes spiritual life and coaching thoughts. “I write about middle schoolers, coaching, life situations and spirituality,” Wolfe said.
During his spare time, Wolfe enjoys reading, romping with his grandchildren, shooting hoops and drinking Pike Place Coffee at Starbucks. The Wolfes’ three children and four grandchildren live nearby.