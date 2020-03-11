James Africano, proprietor and executive chef of The Warehouse, sits down with us over quail, bone in beef and a bottle of Hermitage, and shares his personal story, recollection of the Springs’ culinary past and vision for what the future holds.
Tell us about your background.
I moved to Colorado from the southwest as a sophomore in high school. My first job was washing dishes at The Embassy Suites. I cooked there and at various other establishments in Colorado Springs, and on Maui, before landing the chef position at The Warehouse in 1998. I found a home here and started to develop a style over the better part of the next decade, leaving in 2007 to work at Vermejo Park Ranch in northeastern New Mexico. My time cooking in New Mexico really focused me back to my southwestern food roots and reinforced the Colorado Mountain cuisine that I developed while cooking in Colorado.
After nine years at Vermejo it was time to move on, and by chance or by fate, The Warehouse became available. That was 2015. The first couple of years were really tough, but we made it, and believe we have returned The Warehouse to the community as a prominent dining and event space.
You’ve mentioned a type of collective of local and independent Springs restaurants. Can you expand on this?
The three establishments I mentioned are: full-service, unbranded, independently and locally owned, chef-driven, community minded, upscale restaurants. Using these criteria, I believe Four by Brother Luck, The Margarita at Pine Creek and The Warehouse are what you will find. It’s a tough market to be in, and please know we are all far from perfect. We are not for everyone, every day, but we push every day to give (excellent) experiences.
You mentioned that today’s increasing number of eateries echoes some of the Springs’ history. Can you elaborate?
In the late ‘90s Colorado Springs dining had a bit of a renaissance. There were a dozen, at least, higher end eateries in town. Chefs were becoming celebrities. We had a great push toward local and regional product sourcing, and a group of young motivated chefs answering that call. Organizations like Slow Food and The Chefs Collaborative made appearances in town, and our own Independent Restaurant Cooperative (IRC) and Club 9 were formed during that time. Of those dozen-ish restaurants, two survived.
Today we have another round of rebirth and rejuvenation happening. A young and motivated group of chefs is pushing in a new direction more in tune with the booming millennial dining market. Street foods and ethnic cuisines draw their attention and have given rise to the food truck revolution. There is also a new Colorado Springs Chef Guild, akin to the collaborative of the late ‘90s where chefs are continually collaborating.
The new Switchbacks stadium is soon to be your immediate neighbor. What might be the benefits and drawbacks?
We are super excited about the prospects of having all the foot traffic associated with the stadium, and how it will directly affect our business in a positive manner. Our biggest concern, shared by most, if not all, of the surrounding businesses, is the loss of street parking in the general area. On days when the stadium isn’t being used that’s a lot of potential lost. In the long term, however, cleaning up the neighborhood and bringing the pedestrian traffic to southwest downtown should be a big boost for all of us.
How do you see the future for The Warehouse?
Big question, little answer. We are not going anywhere. We have some changes planned to make ourselves more visible as the focus of activity will be to our west, rather than our east, and we also are weighing some changes to our event space if the parking situation really hinders our ability to get people into events in the future. I can’t say much more right now, but watch for changes.
Finally, if a reader has never been to your establishment what do you recommend he/she first order?
Any cocktail. I’m partial to the Old Fashioned. It sets the mood for the evening. Relax, sip your drink, and engage with your dinner companions. Then try the Quail Cordon Bleu. It has been on the menu since we reopened in 2015, and has become our signature dish. I love it, but it is not for everyone. If birds aren’t your thing, choose any of the game meat offerings on the menu. These are different and unavailable in most other restaurants.
