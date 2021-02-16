Since childhood I have turned to reading for an adventurous escape or learning quest, whether it’s diving into a travel memoir, biography, play, book of poetry or contemporary fiction. I would sometimes spend hours at my favorite local library, wandering the stacks to find my next escapade. And, as an overachiever, I often participated in the library’s reading programs to challenge myself and earn prizes along the way.
Not much has changed in that regard, as I still love to read, participate in challenges, set ambitious goals and surpass them whenever possible. But there’s been a shift in the past year since reading has become my go-to respite from COVID-19.
It’s been so easy to check out digital books from Pikes Peak Library District, thanks to OverDrive and their Libby app, or to use curbside services where you can park-and-text upon arrival at the library to retrieve items on hold. I now find myself picking up my eReader or a physical book almost every night since I always have something to read and, let’s be honest, because I’m eager to exceed my annual reading goal.
For those like me who seek an escape from the onslaught of news and the ongoing pandemic (and love a good challenge), our Library District offers a program full of adventures, entertainment, learning and prizes, all of which can be enjoyed from the comforts of home.
I invite you to join me in participating in PPLD’s annual Winter Adult Reading Program (ppld.org/winterreading), which runs through Wednesday, March 31. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales” and, due to COVID-19, the program has been modified so all activities can be done remotely to ensure everyone’s health and safety.
Registration is free, and all you need to do is set and complete goals for reading or activities. Simply sign up online here or visit one of our library locations to get started.
Besides reading, participants can log activities to earn prizes, whether they attend virtual events or pick up take and make kits at one of our libraries. The activity and event opportunities for this year’s Winter Adult Reading Program include cross-stitching, making a pet leash holder, listening to stories and music from the highlands of Scotland, meeting animals from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, enjoying a performance from local music group The Reminders during Black History Month, and so much more.
Participants are eligible for prizes at various milestones throughout the program, simply by logging their activities or days of reading at least 30 minutes. The 2021 prizes include a chocolate treat and reusable utensil set and mug, along with a HP Chromebook Laptop for the grand prize drawing.
During the current status of COVID-19 in El Paso County, PPLD safely welcomes back patrons inside its locations to browse the collection, check out library materials and use limited services onsite like computers, charging stations and copy machines, as well as recently reopened creative spaces and meeting rooms. Curbside services still remain available at locations, and patrons can use the Library remotely in many ways, including checking out digital books and audiobooks.
I hope you register for the Winter Adult Reading Program hosted by PPLD. And feel free to reach out and share your favorite reads from our large physical and digital collection!
Michelle Ray is Chief Communications Officer for Pikes Peak Library District. Besides reading, the Kentucky native enjoys spending time with her family and pets, hiking, paddling, volunteering and capturing life’s moments with her camera. She can be reached at mray@ppld.org or by calling 719-531-6333, ext. 6401.