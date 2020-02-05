Plans to replace three aging bridges in North Cheyenne Cañon Park are getting a thumbs up from residents.
Three of six bridges in the park have been deemed structurally deficient and are earmarked for replacement. The aging bridges have cracked concrete and corroded steel, indicators the structures are deteriorating. Replacement would enhance vehicle access and address safety and structural concerns.
The public had the opportunity to view the design plan and proposed replacement process during a Jan. 28 open house at Westside Community Center. Construction is targeted for this fall. Traffic disruption during construction will be reduced by working on all three bridges at once. The bridge replacements will be funded through a state grant with the City matching funds.
The City of Colorado Springs has wanted to replace these bridges for about a decade, said City Project Manager and Senior Engineer Aaron Egbert. “We’re trying to be proactive, and this is our chance to replace them appropriately and on time,” Egbert said.
According to the City, bridge failure could impact police, fire and ambulance access to North Cheyenne Cañon neighborhoods. The guardrail approaching the bridges also is an issue because of attachments to the rock bridge rail and limited ground between the road and creek.
Traffic and parking issues have been topics of ongoing discussions throughout the master plan process. Increased congestion in the park impacts both pedestrian and vehicular safety and park user experiences. Parking in North Cheyenne Cañon also faces challenges in accommodating capacity.
The bridge repairs will address public safety and provide adequate emergency service access to park users and surrounding neighborhoods. The updated bridges will accommodate larger rain events, blend with the park’s character and enhance park user safety, according to the City.
“The proposed design incorporates elements from the North Cheyenne Cañon Park Master and Management Plan in a way that continues the rich history of the park while facilitating continued access and safety for both those who enjoy the park and the surrounding community,” Egbert said in a news release.
Plans were guided, in part, by input received during public sessions last June.
The project will meet City and Colorado Department of Transportation standards. It will minimize impacts to the natural surroundings during construction and beyond, and provide bridge location adjustments where needed.
Several themes were reiterated during public discussions, such as the importance of historic and natural context, stream protection, and use of natural materials.
Jenny Schenkman, an engineer/project manager with JACOBS Engineering Group Inc., said, ”There is concern about possibly destroying the natural aesthetics and that is a topic we are addressing.” Her company is spearheading drainage design.
William Marbaker, who represents the Colorado Springs-based Tapis Associates Inc., was under the impression there would be more pushback from residents about the project. “I thought there would be a lot of resistance. However, I didn’t realize how much the project affects people. Everyone is excited about it,” Marbaker said.
Canonwood residents expressed excitement about improved access for service vehicles to their neighborhood.
Resident Kent Obee said he is in favor of the project provided the parks’ natural aesthetics and beauty remain. “I realize bridges don’t last forever. However, my main concern is not changing the character of the bridges and cañon. I hope the City will keep the stone facing and aesthetics that has been there all these years,” Obee said.
Information on the North Cheyenne Cañon Bridge Replacement Project is available at ColoradoSprings.gov/nccbridgereplacement. The North Cheyenne Cañon Master and Management Plan can be viewed at ColoradoSprings.gov/nccmasterplan.