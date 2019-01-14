Understanding the Medicare and retirement transition process was the focus of a Jan. 7 Medicare question-and-answer class at the Cheyenne Mountain Library branch.
The two-hour “Medicare, Who Me?” seminar provided information to residents seeking how health insurance and Medicare affects them upon turning 65. About 20 residents attended the class to learn what coverage and health-insurance options are available and how to navigate their coverage.
Roma Costanza from the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging (PPACG) conducted a power point presentation covering the basics of Medicare A and B, Medicare Supplements/Medigaps and Medicare Advantage Plans.
The PPACG exists to help older area residents remain in their homes by removing independent living barriers.
“Our mission is to help people stay in the community for as long as possible,” Costanza said.
According to Costanza, the Social Security Administration determines Medicare eligibility, processes Medicare enrollment, replaces Medicare cards and provides toll-free customer service.
U.S. citizens 65 and older who have contributed to the Social Security system or Railroad Retirement System can receive Medicare, Costanza said. Those with Lou Gehrig’s disease, on Social Security Disability or receiving kidney dialysis “The SSA determines who is eligible and who is not,” Costanza said.
Citizens don’t have to be retired to enroll in Medicare, Constanza said. The Initial Enrollment period begins three months before the enrollee’s 65th birthday and ends three months after their birthday. “This is known as your initial enrollment window,” Costanza said.
The Special Enrollment Period starts the month after the enrollee loses employer coverage, based on active employment, and ends eight months after coverage ends.
Citizens collecting Social Security benefits are automatically enrolled for Medicare Part A. People with an insufficient work history can pay into it although a penalty may be imposed if the applicant delays enrollment, Costanza said.
Applicants usually receive Medicare Part A premium-free as long as they have earned 40 working quarters, or have 10 years of work history. Citizens who have less than 40 working quarters this year pay a premium as much as $437 monthly. “Applicants who meet these requirements don’t pay out-of-pocket expenses,” Costanza said.
Medicare Part A covers Inpatient Hospital Stay. Coverage this year includes a $1,364 deductible for each benefit period for 1-60 days, $341 co-insurance/per day for 61 to 90 days and $682 co-insurance/per day for 91-plus days or Lifetime Reserve days. All costs after Lifetime Reserve days (60) are exhausted, Costanza said.
Services not covered under Medicare Part A include personal convenience items such as cell phones and TV. Other non-covered services include a private room (unless medically necessary and doctor ordered), the first three pints of blood, private duty nursing/sitters and self-administered drugs.
Home health care and hospice care eligibility requires doctor certification, Costanza said. Deductibles usually don’t apply here, she said, and that 80 out of 100 percent payment of “home health care” services go toward durable medical equipment such as oxygen and walkers. Room and board does not warrant coverage, Costanza said.
People wondering if they should sign up for Medicare Part B should consider automatic payment if they are collecting Social Security or Railroad Retirement Board income benefits. Applicants also need to know if they or their spouse are covered by their employers’ medical plan as they might be able to delay enrollment.
Citizens often need Medicare Part B to buy a Medigap policy or join a Medicare Advantage Plan, if eligible for TRICARE (military insurance) or if required by employer coverage. It’s optional with veteran’s benefits, although the applicant pays a penalty if they don’t sign up during their Initial Enrollment Period.
Medicare Part B monthly premiums this year will cost $135.50. Funds are collected monthly through automatic payment from the applicants’ Social Security, Railroad Retirement Pension or Federal Government Pension check. Recipients not receiving any of these incomes may be billed directly, Costanza said.
Medicare Part B covered services include lab/x-rays, medical/surgical/anesthesia, emergency ambulance, annual flu shots, Hepatitis B, pneumonia shot and singles vaccine. “Air ambulance services also can be covered if it is a necessary service,” Costanza said. “Medicare also can cover certain chiropractic situations. Remember, medical necessity is key to everything.”
To learn more contact the SSA at 1-800-772-12136 or visit ssa.gov. Medicare publications are available by calling 1-800-633-4227 or visiting medicare.gov.