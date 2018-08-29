When Rachel Hunt was born on Aug. 24, 1918, the U.S. flag boasted 48 stars, Opha Mae Johnson became the first woman to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps and World War I was nearing its end in Europe.
Since then Hunt has seen countless changes in all walks of society, and is thankful for the longevity that has enabled her to reflect on these changes from within the 21st Century.
“I am blessed to be so old,” said Hunt, drawing laughter from fellow Assistance League of Colorado Springs members during an Aug. 13 birthday celebration at the Chapter Services Center. More than 50 women attended the event to thank Hunt for her community service and wish her well as she begins the second century of her life.
“I can’t believe this is all for me,” said Hunt as she collected cards and hugs from well-wishers.
The celebration came about during a recent ALCS Education Committee meeting when members agreed to recognize Hunt for her life-long services, said Committee Chairman Margaret Chamberlain. The nonprofit, all-volunteer ALCS exists to improve the well-being of Pikes Peak children and families.
“Rachel is a member and everyone loves her. We wanted to make it a special day for her. She is a delightful lady,” Chamberlain said.
Lowering her lanky frame into a chair, Hunt spoke candidly about her life. Born to World War I balloon pilot Rollin and Madeline Cowgill in Canton, Ohio, Hunt grew up hard but had fun with her last name. “I attended parties as Rachel Cowgill and left as Rachel Cowbell,” Hunt said, laughing.
Hunt spoke about the Great Depression, a catastrophic economic downfall that occurred in the U.S. after major stock prices plummeted on Sept. 4, 1929, and became worldwide news with the stock market crash of Oct. 29.
Because of the Depression, families were cut in half, corporation presidents sold pencils on street corners and some people committed suicide. Lasting until the late 1930s, it is the longest and most widespread depression of the 20th Century.
“My dad had a flower store although no one bought flowers even for funerals. World War II brought an end to the Great Depression and my family eventually regained everything they lost,” Hunt said.
For a time Hunt worked in retail, attended Duke and Kent State universities and became a school teacher. In 1940 she married Robert Hunt, Sr., a pilot who flew B-24s during World War II. Her husband became one of the first pilots to join the U.S. Air Force following its establishment as a military service in 1947.
The Hunts raised a son, Robert, and spent 30 years in Texas; California; Happy Valley-Goose Bay in Labrador, Canada; and Germany. They later relocated to Colorado Springs.
Although barely 5 feet tall, Hunt is a giant in the community. She served three years as a docent for the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center and joined the ALCS in 1981 serving as president for two consecutive years.
ALCS members praised Hunt for her community service.
“Her words are wisdom, her leadership an example for others,” Lianne Aoyagi said of Hunt.
“Everything she did or said was according to ALCS bylaws. She was and still is our go-to person,” Marjorie Westbay said of her 30-year friend.
Elin Walsh described Hunt as “a woman who epitomizes charm, style and wit.”
Of Hunt’s birthday, Ann Sater said, “This is a special day for a special lady.”
ALCS President Eleanor Law added, “I admire Rachel’s ability to stay modern. She is so valuable because of that quality.”
Reflecting on her life, Hunt wonders why she was blessed with longevity. Her parents and brother died before age 70, and she outlived her husband, whom she lost four years ago.
“My husband and I were married 73 years and hoped to reach 75, but ...” Hunt said, her voice trailing off.
Because of health issues, Hunt had to give up driving and playing her beloved organ. Her balance all but gone, she walks with a cane and often finds hearing difficult. She regrets having lost so many friends, but understands no one lasts forever.
Despite these life changes, Hunt bears no bitterness.
When she isn’t serving the ALCS, she enjoys playing bridge and the Chinese tile-based game, Mahjong and spending time with her friends.
“I have been an ALCS member for 37 years and love working with these volunteers,” Hunt said. “I have wonderful friends and truly have been blessed.”