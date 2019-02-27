Before he could participate in a concert up north, bluegrass musician Mike Mitchell first had to perform for patrons at his favorite local bar and restaurant.
The result was a crowd-pleasing, feel-good performance by the Mike Mitchell Band at Tap Traders, one of the city’s more popular local beer and entertainment venues. The Feb. 15 event showcased the band’s signature hand-clapping, foot-stomping bluegrass repertoire designed to bring the most die-hard bluegrass discriminate to their feet.
The band is regarded as one of bluegrass’ top entertainment acts, having earned a spot in the Feb. 15-17 Mid-Winter Bluegrass Festival in Denver. However, before the band could take to the stage, Mitchell had to check in on his aunt and Tap Traders co-owner Sharon Stephenson with whom he shares a close bond.
During his visit, Mitchell offered to perform for patrons before leaving for Denver. Stephenson accepted Mitchell’s offer and the band, in return, delivered a memorable high-octane performance.
“I couldn’t be this close to my favorite aunt without doing a concert for her,” Mitchell said.
Stephenson added, “We’re excited to have Mike perform. Everyone will love him.”
Five musicians comprised the band. Mitchell played fiddle and handled lead vocals, and is the band’s leader and principal songwriter. John Talley played guitar and handled tenor duties, and Tommy Morse, banjo.
“John and Tommy have been playing bluegrass music for years and are stalwarts of the genre,” Mitchell said.
John Calamari handled bass and vocals, and Jake Mosley, mandolin and baritone harmony. Mosley and his brother also front the Mosely Brothers band, and are soon to release a CD titled simply, “Mosley Brothers.”
“These guys are insanely talented musicians and are true bluegrass professionals,” Mitchell said.
Some of Mitchell’s repertoire include the self-penned “Crazy Girl,” “Jenny Lynne,” “Tell it to My Face” and “The Plan,” and a Mark Lewis number, “Sunrise on the Mountain.” All compositions are included in Mitchell’s latest CD, “Small Town,” presently at No. 2 on the Bluegrass Billboard Chart. Mitchell wrote eight of the CD’s 12 tracks.
For Mitchell, the concert was comparable to a family union. “My parents lived here for more than 10 years and some of my fondest childhood memories are rooted here,” Mitchell said.
Stephenson is a Colorado Springs native with family roots dating back to1892. Stephenson and her husband, Tom Black, have resided in the Broadmoor neighborhood for 16 years. “I lived on a ranch years ago and Mike spent time with us when he was a boy,” Stephenson said.
Bluegrass aficionados might be interested to know that Mitchell and long-time friend Jennifer Brooke in 2005 founded Floyd Music School, a Floyd, Va. institution that teaches classical music and traditional Blue Ridge Mountain melodies. Mitchell teaches banjo, fiddle, guitar, mandolin, violin and voice, and Brooke, flute and piano.
Tap Traders is located in the historic Alexander Film Studio building, 3104 N. Nevada. Founded in 1919 in Spokane, Wash., and later based in Colorado Springs, AFS produced announcement and paid advertising films that were shown during intermission at drive-in movie theaters. Today the building serves as an archive for AFS and Alexander Aircraft memorabilia.
Vintage black and white photos of the AFS building and lot, historic film equipment and vault, and miniature replica of the original 17-acre studio have a home here. Pieces of aircraft frames also are on display.
Opened in June 2017, Tap Traders offers a relaxed, family-friendly environment where residents can enjoy fine beverages with family and friends. The establishment boasts a western-flavored motif and the bar’s Black Forest Fire-scarred countertop is a popular attraction.
The second floor mezzanine serves as an art gallery for Stephenson’s numerous paintings. An adjoining corridor leads to the Tile Traders business Black and his brother, Tim, started years ago.
Voted one of the city’s best tap houses, Tap Traders features live performances every Thursday and Saturday.
“Ours is a place where people our age can come to eat, drink, listen to music and have a good time. It isn’t rowdy and feels like family,” Stephenson said. “We probably will do something to celebrate our second anniversary and everyone will be welcome.”
Tap Traders is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
To learn more about the Mike Mitchell Band, visit mikemitchellmusic.com. For more information on Floyd Music School, email floydmusicschool@gmail.com.