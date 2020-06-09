You matter. You’re worthy. You’ve always been worthy. You were born that way.
I’ve been thinking and talking a lot about worthiness lately. It feels like one of the deepest threads of my life. And, it may be a common thread for you.
We’re born worthy — worthy of love, respect, care, and compassion.
Regardless of who you are, where you were born, who your family is, what your spiritual beliefs are, who you love, what your skin color is — you are worthy. And your life matters.
Western culture teaches us to question our worthiness, especially if we identify as women, are in a minority group, or we don’t fit the criteria it considers acceptable or mainstream.
Worthiness is a matter of survival. We’re wired to want to belong because historically if we didn’t belong, our chances of making it were slim.
So, relating worthiness to a small set of acceptable beliefs, lifestyles, ethnic backgrounds, financial status, etc. threatens the ability of so many to feel safe, to belong and to thrive.
In addition to learning our value is based on external conditions, we’re taught to trust others first, to look for answers outside of ourselves, to get more education and to base our worth on praise.
For me, worthiness is personal.
Because I believed I wasn’t worthy, I stayed quiet too often. I ran from conflict instead of standing my ground. I bought or ate things to feel better.
But being quiet while buying more, eating more, exercising more, achieving more and learning more didn’t make me worthy. There’s always more to do when you’re chasing the culture’s idea of worthiness.
What if you could instead live from a loving, grounded place where you know you deserve to be here, to be heard, to be cared for, to be loved?
Last year, I fell in love with the book “Playing Big,” by Tara Mohr, and I completed the Playing Big Facilitator Program because Mohr’s work is based upon this truth: our answers lie within us.
I’ll go a step further. When we feel worthy, we can trust and more easily access the answers within us.
And, I’ve realized that sometimes we need support to remember our worthiness. To discover our truth. To trust ourselves again. To unhook from praise and criticism. To stop believing the negative voice in our heads. To begin listening to a wise, loving voice instead.
At this time of turmoil that’s exposing all that’s broken in our country, I’ll leave you with this.
Begin with self-love and forgiveness. You were born worthy and good. Trust your answers. Know that your life matters and what you’re here to contribute. But, also know that every life matters. You are worthy. But so are they. After all, we’re all the same.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a coach, a writer, a nature lover, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.