If there was a big event in the Pikes Peak Region, there was a pretty good chance Tom Osborne had something to do with it. He either helped bring it here, keep it here or grow it to bigger and greater heights.
So when the Broadmoor Bluffs resident died in his sleep last Wednesday morning at age 65, those he worked with and rubbed shoulders with were stunned.
“Tom had a passion for sports and event management,” said Doug Martin, who worked under Osborne as the chief operating officer of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation. “Very early on here, he realized the role the organization should play in the community. He loved sports. He loved the community. He was passionate about everything he did.”
Martin pointed to Osborne’s vision as a huge reason for his success.
“A great example is the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb,” Martin said. “It was a dark time for the Hill Climb before Tom became chairman of the board 10 years ago. He developed partnerships and he took it off life support. He was very proud of that.”
Osborne, who was called “TO” and “Ozzie” by his friends, came to Colorado Springs from Montana in 2003 to become the CEO of the Sports Corp. One of his main supporters and chief allies was Bill Hybl, the executive chairman of El Pomar Foundation among his many roles.
“We lost someone who was pivotal in the sports community of Colorado Springs,” Hybl said. “He put together a world-class sports corporation, but beyond that he was a friend. He was the sort of person you could talk to about a lot of other things other than sports. He will be missed.”
Osborne’s Sports Corp. office was located a stone’s throw from The Broadmoor. He seemed to have a dozen things on his plate all the time. And his list of accomplishments was over the top.
He grew the Rocky Mountain State Games from 14 sports and 2,000 athletes to over 20 sports and 10,000 athletes. He helped give the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb a truly global presence. The Labor Day Lift Off soared to greater heights under his leadership. He was also a driving force behind the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame.
Osborne also helped bring other events to the Pikes Peak region like the Warrior Games and premier cycling events like the Colorado Classic and the USA Pro Challenge.
“Between being on the Sports Corp board and hall of fame committee we saw each other a lot professionally,” said Fred Whitacre, who himself is a member of the Springs’ hall of fame. “Tom had something about him that was really cool and calm. He was a great leader.
“The Sports Corp. has lost a good man. We’ve lost a good man.”
Dave Palenchar, chairman of the Sports Corp, called Osborne “… an incredible man, a great leader and a friend. He was more than one in a million — he will be deeply, deeply missed.”
Osborne is survived by his wife, Amy; daughter, Ellie (Cameron) Kuehne; son, Ben (Kassy) Haughton and the light of his life, granddaughter, Charlie Rose Kuehne.
Services for a celebration of life event for Osborne are being planned.