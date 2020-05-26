Eldon Helm arrived on the campus of Cheyenne Mountain High School in the fall of 1955 as an assistant football coach. He helped out with the team after teaching history by day at nearby Cañon Elementary School.
During the fall season, transitioned to basketball as an assistant coach. But it was as the school’s head baseball coach where his teams flourished the most. In nine seasons on the diamond, Indians teams won four state championships and finished state runner-up another year. He also guided Cheyenne Mountain to seven conference titles.
Carl Fetters was among the players on Helm’s first two state championship baseball teams.
“We lost one game in the two years I played,” recalled Fetters, a 1959 CMHS graduate. “I transferred in prior to my junior year, and three or four other guys transferred in. We had a pretty good team.”
Fetters, who arrived at the school in the fall of 1957 as a junior transfer from Thornton, recalls Helm being a disciplinarian, but also fair.
“It was a fun time to be at Cheyenne Mountain,” Fetters said. “Eldon was good with the players. He was a good coach. He was knowledgeable.”
Helm was 28 years old when he graduated from Colorado College in the spring of 1955. Helm, according to Tom McCall – one of Helm’s former coaching buddies and a longtime District 12 teacher and administrator – got into CC with the help of Julie Penrose.
“Eldon was working as her personal valet, I guess you could say,” McCord, 89, recalled recently. “He worked hard in college and when he got out he was ready to get into teaching and coaching.”
Helm needed just three seasons to net the Indians their first state baseball championship, a 4-1 victory over Fruita Monument in the 1958 Class A finals.
A year later, Cheyenne Mountain again defeated Fruita Monument, 9-6, for a second Class A title.
With Fetters graduated, the Indians rolled to a third consecutive state championship in 1960, racing by Alamosa 10-3 in the Class A finals.
Two years later, the Indians won a fourth state title with 5-1 victory over Delta in the 1962 Class AA championship game.
The Indians made runs at state championships in Helm’s final two seasons. In 1963, they lost in the Class AA semifinals to Sierra Grande. A year later, Cheyenne Mountain returned to the Class AA championship game, but came up short against Delta, falling 4-3 in a thriller.
“We were leading 3-1 in the final inning and Ted Garcia hung a curveball with the bases loaded,” McCord said with a grin. “That was the end of that.”
Helm was a man of many talents. In the fall of 1963, he was also Cheyenne Mountain’s head football coach. He guided the program to its only state championship as the Indians defeated Lamar, 27-13, for the Class AA title. The game was played at Wasson Stadium, today known as Garry Berry.
The game was played on Nov. 23 of that year, one day after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.
“Eldon ultimately made the call that we would go ahead and play that game,” said McCord, who was an assistant coach on that 1963 team. “It was a tough decision for everybody. It was a tough time.”
Terry Busby, now 81, was also an assistant football coach in 1963.
“Cheyenne Mountain was Eldon’s life,” Busby said. “He was not only a great coach he was a great leader. He was just very good with kids. He could get the most out of them.”
Helm loved coaching and mentoring young men on the field, but he had an even bigger passion to lead an entire school. In the fall of 1964 he gave up coaching to become Cheyenne Mountain’s principal, a position he held until retiring in 1987.
“Eldon hired me as his athletic director in 1969,” Busby recalled. “He was a good man to work for.”
While Helm was principal of Cheyenne Mountain, the school was one of 152 nationwide honored in a recognition ceremony on the south lawn of the White House on Sept. 28, 1983. Helm received the award personally from President Ronald Reagan. Helm called that the highlight of his career.
Helm died in 1999 at the age of 71. An informal memorial service was held in the CMHS cafeteria. He is buried at Fairview Cemetery.
Helm was survived by his wife, Edith, who died in 2010. All five of their children graduated from Cheyenne Mountain.
In 2013, Helm was inducted into the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Hall of Fame. Two years earlier, Fetters was the first-ever inductee.
In 1965, Helm hired Fetters as a teacher and assistant coach at Cheyenne Mountain. Fetters became the head coach in 1968, a position he held for 30 years and included 203 wins, 14 state playoff appearances including six state semi-finals and two state title games.
“I had a job lined up to teach and coach in Denver in 1965,” Fetters said. “Eldon called me in the middle of the summer and said they had a job open up at the junior high. I decided not to take the job in Denver. I made a good decision.”