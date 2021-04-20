If forest bathing sounds like a way to “become one with nature,” that’s because it is.
Forest bathing and forest therapy, or shinrin-yoku, means taking in all of one’s senses through a forest atmosphere. More than a walk in the woods, it is a conscious and contemplative practice of being immersed in the scents, sights and sounds of the forest.
You can try it out on your own or participate in events organized by Bear Creek Nature Center.
Forest Bathing Walks will be held from 1:30 – 4 p.m., on Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 22, starting from the 245 Bear Creek Road facility in Colorado Springs.
Jane Scanlon, operator of the Woodland Park-based Above the Clouds Forest Therapy will conduct the May 1 walk. Summer Lajoie, founder and CEO of Listening Pines Forest Bathing & Holistic Arts in Colorado Springs will lead the May 22 session.
Scanlon has been a certified nature and forest therapy guide since 2019 and is a lifetime member of the Colorado Mountain Club. She offers public walks monthly at Mueller State Park in Divide, through a Garden of the Gods “Mindful Monday” program and via private walks for school and church groups.
“All my life I’ve had the privilege of access to the outdoors. But, I have only recently realized just how much the outside — the arena of sun, soil, water, air, creatures, plants and rock has shaped who I am, what I believe and how I experience life,” Scanlon said.
“We need nature and nature needs us, especially during the isolation many are experiencing with the pandemic. Fortunately, we don’t have to social distance with trees.”
Lajoie is a certified forest therapy guide with the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy. She has been practicing forest bathing for two years and received her certification in February.
According to Lajoie, forest bathing walks emerged in the 1980s when the Japanese government recognized a decline in the health of its people. The term emerged as a physiological and psychological exercise called shinrin-yoku, which means to take in the forest atmosphere.
Studies show this technique improves the ability to focus, sleep quality, and reduces anxiety and stress. Reducing anxiety, depression, fatigue, high blood pressure, inflammation, insomnia and stress are among the health benefits to be gained through forest bathing. The walk also boosts the immune system, and increases alertness, creativity, focus, relaxation and overall wellness.
Now, Lajoie wants to share what she has learned with others, she said. “I met with (BCNC Supervisor) Mary Jo (Lewis) about conducting a workshop and she loved the idea. I conducted a walk for five staffers and they, too loved it so, here I am,” Lajoie said.
Through this walk, participants can bring awareness to the body’s senses, and practice mindfulness by closely observing nature and sharing what they are noticing. “Since I was a small child I have always had a strong relationship with nature… Growing up among the pines of Colorado, I have always been inspired by the forest…,” Lajoie wrote on her website.
Learning to relax and connect with nature is a common thread among participants, Lajoie said. “I believe people attend my workshop because they want to learn to slow down, bring more health awareness into their lives and experience health benefits.”
At the end of most Forest Bathing Walks, guides serve tea, often from from plants harvested from the land. This gathering is not a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, but an opportunity to close the experience with a focus on the experience of tasting the forest.
“Because Forest Bathing is a sensory experience, the tea is a safe way to engage with the sensation of taste. It is also a ‘grounding’ way to close the walk,” Lajoie said.
Lajoie also will offer workshops from 10 a.m. -12:30 p.m., May 30 at Fountain Creek Nature Center, and from 1-3:30 p.m. June 12 and 26 at BCNC. Cost is $15 per member and $20 per non-member, and prepaid registration is required.
To learn more, visit the Above the Clouds Forest Therapy website, abovethecloudsforestbathing.com, or the Listening Pines site, listeningpines.com.