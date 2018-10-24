PPACG STRATEGIC PLAN APPROVED
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments (PPACG) approved the organization’s first strategic plan in its 50 year history. The plan was approved by the PPACG Board of Directors Oct. 10.
The process for the strategic plan began with a vision by the board to create a document that would provide long term policy direction to an organization that was already achieving great success, but believed it could achieve more.
PPACG Chair Norm Steen the Strategic Plan “not only sets our direction and focus internally, but also communicates our goals externally to our many partners and stakeholders. Our objective is to strengthen the collaboration between our 16 member governments, deepen our level of service to our constituents, and widen our scope of assistance and influence to state and federal legislators and agencies. We are working together to better serve all those who live, work and travel in our beautiful region.”
The strategic plan is available online at ppacg.org/file/2018/10/Final-Strategic-Plan-2018.pdf or contact Jessica McMullen at jmcmullen@ppacg.org with questions or comments.