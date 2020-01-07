The importance of partnerships, and more specifically engaging parents and community members to enhance District 12 outcomes, is a critical focus area in the District 12 Long Range Plan. As we look back at 2019, there is perhaps no better example of the great work that can result from high-level community engagement than the project we initiated to redefine our interscholastic athletics program.
Just over a year ago, a 15-member volunteer committee began working with professional consultants to achieve two project objectives. The first was to redefine the mission, values, and priorities that guide our student athletic program. The second was to establish a “brand” of consistent logos and graphics that would responsibly represent the Cheyenne Mountain Indians.
The work began with our establishing the Visioning and Branding Project steering committee made up of alumni, current students, parents, faculty, coaches, and administrators. As part of their work, this committee developed two online surveys that gathered information from students, parents, and community members. The first survey which asked participants to select from a host of potential logos for CMHS, garnered more than 1,400 responses and proved to be the deciding factor in the selection of three logos the Board of Education would adopt as the only logos allowed to represent the Cheyenne Mountain Indians. The official logos and guidelines can now be viewed online on both the CMHS Athletics and the District 12 homepages.
The second survey, which garnered nearly 800 responses, asked parents, students, faculty, alumni, and others to identify values and priorities they felt were foundational to a successful high school athletic program. The results of this survey led to the development of a new mission that will lead us into 2020 and beyond. This mission is “to foster a culture that develops well-rounded student-athletes while encouraging school spirit and community pride through positive experiences for participants and spectators”.
This project also resulted in our identifying core values centered on access, teamwork, respect, sportsmanship, work ethic, commitment, and perseverance. Our core values also recognize that we bear a special responsibility to the native people we represent with our namesake and that we are committed to invoking the Indians name responsibly. These values, along with eight strategic priorities will now serve as the primary guide for clarifying program expectations, measuring program success, hiring and evaluating coaches, and determining budget priorities.
But, our work is not yet done. Later this month, our community engagement will continue with our Athletic Programs Advisory Committee, another standing committee of parent volunteers, beginning the year by working to develop new tools for program and coaches evaluations, establishing program-wide guidelines for fundraising, and improving communications with parents, all in line with our newly defined mission and values.
Walt Cooper is the superintendent of schools in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. He was selected as the Colorado Superintendent of the Year for 2018. Learn more about District 12 at cmsd.k12.co.us.