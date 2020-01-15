Cabin fever has set in, and it’s time to get outside for some convenient foothills hiking at Red Rock Canyon Open Space, a sprawling 1,474 acre park distinguished by a series of canyons and ridges sculpted by erosion. Here, hikers will find “beautiful views and sheltered enclaves for inspiration, varied terrain for recreation and a 240-million-year slice of sedimentary geology for education,” according to the park’s official website.
To get there from Highway 24, go south on High Street/South Ridge Road, and then immediately bear left into the Red Rock Canyon Open Space. Continue on the entrance road for about one-half of a mile until it deadends at a parking area (restrooms are available).
Hike south on the wide Red Rock Canyon Trail, passing an open air pavilion and a large pond with some cottonwood trees. The red sandstone formations surrounding you were formed about 250 million years ago, when shifting dunes of fine sand drifted into the area. After about a mile, turn right on the Quarry Pass Trail and ascend an impressive staircase carved into the sandstone. As the trail name suggests, this area used to be a quarry operation. The staircase lifts you up to a sweeping view of the Great Plains, Pikes Peak and even Garden of the Gods off in the distance to the north.
Continue westward, passing through grasslands and shrublands where you may encounter wintering white-crowned sparrows. The landscape is also dotted with pine and juniper trees. After winding around on the trail for about a mile, hikers will intersect the Mesa Trail. Turn right and head north for about a mile, where the Mesa Trail ends at the entrance road. Turn right and follow the Red Rock Canyon Trail along the road for about one-fourth of a mile back to where you parked.
This simple loop can easily be expanded on the vast network of well signed and maintained trails throughout the sizable park.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.