In early January, KRDO News Radio started airing a weekly radio program featuring Colorado Springs native and Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate Justin Hermes. As an agent of RE/MAX Properties, Inc., Hermes focuses on advising consumers how to best manage their real estate assets and acquire investment properties.
Hermes grew up in the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood, attending Cheyenne Mountain public schools from kindergarten through high school. He expresses gratitude for receiving an excellent education that has had a positive impact on his development of a strong work ethic and mental toughness. The guidance and inspiration he received from his teachers and coaches resulted in his ability to do what he is doing today, he said. As a four-year member of Cheyenne Mountain High School’s tennis team, he was expertly mentored by Coach Dave Adams and the team won three state championships during Hermes’s high school years.
Tennis dominated Hermes’s life in college at Ferris State in Big Rapids, Mich., which he attended on a tennis scholarship, and graduated with a degree in business administration. After teaching tennis for a few years in Washington, D.C. to employees of World Bank and International Monetary Fund, he was ready to return to his roots in Colorado. His father, John Hermes, has worked in Colorado real estate for the last 30 years, and Justin said he felt fortunate he was able to join him at RE/MAX Properties, Inc. Hermes wanted to live closer to his parents, and he missed the outdoor activities available year round in Colorado Springs, as well as the lower cost of living.
Hermes is drawn to helping people meet their real estate goals, he said, and especially enjoys working with millennials and creating long-term investment plans.
“I believe everyone should have two investment properties in addition to their primary residence. You can increase money for your retirement. Real estate is one of the best assets you can own for tax purposes. If you go through the correct process of paying off property within 15 years, you will then have a passive income stream.”
On his radio program, Hermes focuses on two avenues where he can assist with investment properties. Initially, he provides tools for buying property, finding qualified tenants, and then renting the property out. A second avenue takes the process further, and includes his management of properties, maintenance, collecting rents and accounting.
Owning real estate is wise to achieve a diversified financial portfolio, he said. “I own multiple investment properties and it’s a great tool for retirement. In any market there are still opportunities to buy, and I’m always looking for great deals for myself or investors. Interest rates are increasing, so the market is returning to normal after years of 10 to 12 percent appreciation. Home values were increasing too fast, and likely will return to 5 to 6 percent appreciation, which is a healthy and much needed correction.”
Exciting growth on the southwest side of Colorado Springs continues, especially in the Ivywild area, the South Nevada and the South Tejon corridors. Construction of the U.S. Olympic Museum and Hall of Fame on the southern side of downtown has created a lot of optimism from investors, spurring on growth.
“We are fortunate to have a great mayor (John Suthers) who has great vision. A lot of success of this city is due to the initiatives he has taken,” Hermes said.
Hermes started in radio as a monthly guest speaker on the show for Jay Garvens of Churchill Mortgage. Through Garvens’s mentorship, Hermes was able to start his own radio show. Themes he covers on the local real estate scene are hot neighborhoods to buy into, the economic state of Colorado Springs, upcoming events, new companies and new buildings.
Hermes’s show airs on Sunday mornings from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on KRDO News Radio. Show sponsors are Unified Title, Austin Darby (Main Street Insurance), Arrow Moving & Storage, and Kyle Ernst with House Check. His past shows can be heard on the KRDO website at krdo.com.
Hermes said he is grateful for his return to his hometown of Colorado Springs and for the opportunities he has here teaching and assisting consumers to meet their real estate goals.
“The real blessing is working with my father, who has taught me so much and sets such a good example for me.”