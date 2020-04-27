Rampart Roofing Inc. is helping bring more trees to life — with the assistance of the community.
To celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day — observed April 22 and April 24, respectively — Rampart Roofing hosted a Facebook drawing last week as they planned to make donations to the Arbor Day Foundation and to the COS 150: Tree Challenge initiative.
Facebook users were asked by the company via its Facebook page to enter the contest by commenting whether they planned to plant a tree, flowers or other flora in honor of the holidays, and to describe what type. A winner was randomly chosen and announced Monday, after time of press, to receive a certificate from the Arbor Day Foundation notifying the winner that 10 trees will be planted in his or her honor.
Additionally, Rampart Roofing will donate $20 to the city’s COS 150: Tree Challenge fund, launched in October with the goal of planting 18,071 trees in the city through 2021 to honor Colorado Springs’ upcoming 150th birthday on July 31, 2021.
First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day is observed annually throughout the world on April 22 to show support for environmental protection. Arbor Day is also observed by various countries, usually in the spring, and tree-planting is encouraged to celebrate it. The first documented Arbor Day was observed in 1594 in the Spanish village of Mondoñedo, and the first American Arbor Day originated in Nebraska City, Neb., on April 10, 1872. An estimated 1 million trees were planted in Nebraska that year, according to “The History of Arbor Day,” an interactive history book on the Arbor Day Foundation’s website.
“We’re always trying to raise awareness of who we are and what we do, and we like to do business with like-minded people,” said Matt Munro, who owns Rampart Roofing Inc., with his wife, Melissa Munro.
The contest is another way the company is promoting environmental friendliness and sustainability, as it does through its work with Malarkey Roofing, a shingle manufacturer known for promoting sustainability, Munro said. “Malarky is aligned with us in that they’re environmentally conscious and that’s evident in its manufacturing process and the shingle itself, which has environmental benefits,” he said.
Malarkey brand shingles are equipped with smog-reducing granules, which use sun power to turn roofing shingles into pollution-fighting surfaces.
“When the sun hits the granules, their photocatalytic coating transforms the smog pollution (nitrogen oxides) into water-soluble ions that safely wash away with rain,” explains a Nov. 15, 2018 3M article, “3M Smog-Reducing Roofing Granules are among TIME’s Best Sustainability & Social Good Inventions.”
Additionally, Munro said, the shingles last longer and are more resistant to hail, which means they don’t end up in area landfills as often.
“The biggest thing is we’re trying to reduce the amount of roofs being torn off and going into the landfill,” Munro said.
To make a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation, or for more information on the nonprofit, visit arborday.org. To participate in the COS 150: Tree Challenge, visit coloradosprings.gov/tree150.