If your latest looks are more Colorado casual than fashion fast, it might be time to donate your unused suits to local military members.
The Rampart Range Blue Star Mothers will hold its annual Suits for Troops Drive from 1-4 p.m. April 28 at the American Legion Auxiliary Post 209, 3613 Jeannine Drive.
The drive exists to collect unworn business clothing for active duty service men and women exiting the military who can’t afford to buy new business or job interview attire for civilian employment. Through this endeavor, the Rampart Range Blue Star Mothers supports local moms whose children are serving the U.S. military and are preparing to transition to civilian life.
Garments of every fabric will be accepted. Men’s black, brown and gray slacks, sports jackets and suits, and neckties of every color and design are welcome. Residents also may donate women’s short sleeve pastel prints, white blouses, black jackets and skirts, and blue and white-striped long sleeve shirts. Casual wear will not be accepted.
Donors are encouraged to place garments in a clean dry cleaner bag with the garment size clearly marked on the outside of the bag. This makes for easier sorting and aids the Blue Star Mothers with ensuring that troops receive clean items. “We ask the community to donate only what someone would wear to a job interview,” said Blue Star Mothers representative Barbara Pagano.
Established in 2009, the Blue Star Mothers, a local nonprofit, hosts the Suits for Troops Drive two to three times annually. Through this project, the Blue Star Mothers group supports about 400 service men and women who each month separate from active duty in the Pikes Peak region. “We continue to support Fort Carson’s Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program with this event,” Pagano said.
Women to wish to join the group should be mothers of active duty or honorably discharged military of all service branches, Pagano said. “The Blue Star Mothers is growing slowly. We have about four new members and recently a member joined who is also associated with the Daughters of the American Revolution,” Pagano said.
That member, Judy Hoe, sought the support of other mothers when her son enlisted in the Army. Hoe said she knew there would be days when she would seek the support of other moms whose children had left home and deployed.
“I have great friends who have supported me through thick and thin throughout my life,” Hoe said, “but being the mom of somebody in the military is entirely different than most of my friends have experienced.”
Rampart Range Blue Star Mothers partners with the American Legion Centennial Post and ALAP 209 to collect new and used men’s and women’s business attire. “They (ALAP 209) have been faithful and devoted partners and have the space to briefly store donations,” Pagano said.
The group also marches in Veteran’s Day parades, prepares and mails care packages to deployed units and greets deploying military boarding transports. The Blue Star Mothers meet from 2-4 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at the Colorado Springs Police Department, 7850 Goddard St., to discuss business and plan support activities.