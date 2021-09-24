Revenge is sweet.
Rampart volleyball fell 3-2 to Cheyenne Mountain last year. The loss ended up small considering the team's state title, but not forgotten.
The Rams avenged last year's defeat Thursday with their own 3-2 (26-24, 25-19, 26-28, 18-25, 15-11) win on the road behind a late rally, led by sophomore and last year's most valuable player, Izzy Starck.
Starck spent all last year as a setter, facilitating one of the state's top offenses. This year, she's doing a little bit of everything – and it was needed in the win.
"I told them at the end that I would've loved to walk out of here with a 3-0 win," coach Nikki Bloemen said. "But I'm almost glad that we were tested like that. We had to respond."
During the first two sets, all the adjustments Rampart had to make this year were working. Starck is among several players who've had their roles altered, and the difference was invisible early.
Then, Cheyenne Mountain answered.
Red-Tailed Hawks freshman Anna Blamires found a groove and sparked the team's hitting, which had struggled early. The mistakes they were making early faded as they began to figure out the visitor's defense.
Part of the problem, too, was the Rams' mindset.
"We started to expect them to make the errors," Bloemen said. "We started just giving them the ball and saying, 'OK, you mess up.' They started to figure it out and we needed to stay aggressive in those situations."
The sudden switch isn't new for Rampart.
Amid the chaos of homecoming, the team struggled in its first tournament of the year. The first two matches went smoothly, but the Rams dropped each of the final two.
"We had homecoming later that day and our minds were somewhere else," Starck said. "This match and the last one, we really got back into it."
The confidence from last year remains, too.
Playing multiple matches on the state's biggest stage set a template for Thursday. Cheyenne Mountain came into the match as the third-ranked team in 4A. If anyone was going to model a playoff atmosphere, it was the Red-Tailed Hawks — an unspoken rival.
"It was very similar to the playoffs," senior Hadleigh Richardson said. "It really challenged us. We came out really hard, but had to finish it. I think it pulls us closer together as a team to win matches like this."
The schedule doesn't get easier for the Rams.
Discovery Canyon, Palmer Ridge and Pine Creek all stand in the way of a league title. Bloemen doesn't expect another lull from her team in a big match, especially if it wants to repeat as state champs.
"We were reminded to always swing to win," Bloemen said. "The way we responded in set five, as opposed to set three, was huge for us."
Contact the writer: luke.zahlmann@gazette.com