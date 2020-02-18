On a recent snowy night, a west side “watering hole” opened its doors to local Friends Groups. All kinds of groups showed up — even some city friends groups — to the event organized by El Paso County Parks. All are in search of new volunteers as the summer work season in local parks and open spaces approaches.
If success was only measured by the number of new names on a roster, groups would have left disappointed. But the gathering produced so much more. Old acquaintances were rekindled. Common problems were shared and discussed. It was a chance to find out which friends groups are doing well, what seems to be “working” and which groups could use a little extra help.
Friends of Rainbow Falls is one of the region’s newest Friends groups. The Falls, located on the west side of Manitou Springs, are of historic significance and attract a faithful following. Unfortunately, Rainbow Falls also became a favorite destination for illegal activity. Rampant graffiti marred the natural beauty and for a period of time, Rainbow Falls ceased to be an asset but rather became a liability.
Concerned citizens formed Manitou Environmental Citizens Action (MECA) who were determined to restore the falls as a regional amenity. The group started by managing quarterly clean-ups. With the support of El Paso County Parks, money was raised and grants were written to remove the graffiti, add a gate and restrict access to daytime hours. Today the Rainbow Falls Historic site is once again a cherished natural resource. It reopens to the public later this spring and is a great place to enjoy a picnic, scenic beauty and a short hike.
As all Friends groups know only too well, preserving those qualities that make a public space worth visiting is a never-ending struggle. Irresponsible dog owners don’t clean up after their dogs, inconsiderate trail users cut new trails that require attention in order to protect habitat and the conservation values unique to that park or open space.
Friends groups do their best to support and augment the work of parks staff. It all comes down to capacity.
The newly formed Friends of Rainbow Falls is building on MECA’s success and is committed to keeping a regional treasure a place worth visiting. If interested, contact El Paso County Parks or the Trails and Open Space Coalition and find out how you can become part of Friends of Rainbow Falls.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.