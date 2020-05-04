Many of you have been missing out on the Crossword and Sudoku puzzles in print as Pikes Peak Newspapers has had to cut back on page counts lately. With that in mind, we are happy to announce that both will now be on the websites for the Tri-Lakes Tribune, Woodmen Edition and Cheyenne Edition in the Pulse sections each week.

The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.

CROSSWORD CLUES:

CLUES ACROSS

1. Expression of sorrow or pity

5. Not bad

11. NYC Mayor

14. Essays

15. Walk lightly

18. Those who utilize

19. Actress Judd

21. One-time community of nations

23. Norwegian river

24. Unconscious states

28. Make muddy

29. Unit of volume

30. Consciousnesses

32. Envision

33. When you aim to get there

35. Electronic data processing

36. Passports are some

39. Snakelike fish

41. Military flyers (abbr.)

42. Popular computers

44. Ecological stage

46. Wings

47. Used in combination

49. Laid back

52. Princess's headgear

56. Musical composition

58. Famed Falls

60. Reiterations

62. Eras

63. Track event

CLUES DOWN

1. Defensive nuclear weapon (abbr.)

2. Instead

3. Gifts for the poor

4. A type of gin

5. Torments

6. One point south of due east

7. Actor Pacino

8. Feline

9. Chinese dynasty

10. Short cries for help

12. Straits can sometimes be this

13. Further

16. Variety shows

17. Supernatural

20. A university in Connecticut

22. Atomic #27

25. Of I

26. We all have one

27. Religious guilds

29. This can sting

31. Sunscreen rating

34. Brew

36. Religious leader

37. Indigo bush

38. Burn with a hot liquid

40. Jr.'s father

43. Ray-finned fish genus

45. Morning

48. Straight line passing from side to side (abbr.)

50. S-shaped line

51. Small bunch of hay

53. Ripened

54. Crater on Mars

55. Humanities

57. Of the ears

58. To the __ degree

59. Wood

61. Cools your home

Warning: Puzzle answers below

CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS

CW Answers 050420
SU Answes 050420

