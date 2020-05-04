Many of you have been missing out on the Crossword and Sudoku puzzles in print as Pikes Peak Newspapers has had to cut back on page counts lately. With that in mind, we are happy to announce that both will now be on the websites for the Tri-Lakes Tribune, Woodmen Edition and Cheyenne Edition in the Pulse sections each week.
The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.
CROSSWORD CLUES:
CLUES ACROSS
1. Expression of sorrow or pity
5. Not bad
11. NYC Mayor
14. Essays
15. Walk lightly
18. Those who utilize
19. Actress Judd
21. One-time community of nations
23. Norwegian river
24. Unconscious states
28. Make muddy
29. Unit of volume
30. Consciousnesses
32. Envision
33. When you aim to get there
35. Electronic data processing
36. Passports are some
39. Snakelike fish
41. Military flyers (abbr.)
42. Popular computers
44. Ecological stage
46. Wings
47. Used in combination
49. Laid back
52. Princess's headgear
56. Musical composition
58. Famed Falls
60. Reiterations
62. Eras
63. Track event
CLUES DOWN
1. Defensive nuclear weapon (abbr.)
2. Instead
3. Gifts for the poor
4. A type of gin
5. Torments
6. One point south of due east
7. Actor Pacino
8. Feline
9. Chinese dynasty
10. Short cries for help
12. Straits can sometimes be this
13. Further
16. Variety shows
17. Supernatural
20. A university in Connecticut
22. Atomic #27
25. Of I
26. We all have one
27. Religious guilds
29. This can sting
31. Sunscreen rating
34. Brew
36. Religious leader
37. Indigo bush
38. Burn with a hot liquid
40. Jr.'s father
43. Ray-finned fish genus
45. Morning
48. Straight line passing from side to side (abbr.)
50. S-shaped line
51. Small bunch of hay
53. Ripened
54. Crater on Mars
55. Humanities
57. Of the ears
58. To the __ degree
59. Wood
61. Cools your home
Warning: Puzzle answers below
***
***
***
***
***
CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS