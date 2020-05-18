The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.

CROSSWORD CLUES:

CLUES ACROSS

1. It's now called Experian

4. You can draw it

7. Very fast aircraft

10. Go quickly

11. Fifth note of a major scale

12. Biochemical abbreviation

13. Make somebody laugh

15. Returned material authorization (abbr.)

16. City in NE Morocco

19. Colorless gas

21. NE football player

23. A snake is one

24. Small spot

25. Inform

26. Republic of Ireland

27. Large statues

30. Documents about an individual

34. Helps little firms

35. Namibia's former name

36. Large insects

41. Thirsty

45. A well-defined track or path

46. One who utilizes

47. Plant-eating mammals

50. Not in tip-top shape

54. Alternate names

55. A part of a broadcast serial

56. City in central Italy

57. LOTR actor McKellen

59. Trees provide it

60. Men's fashion accessory

61. Type of screen

62. Snakelike fish

63. Possesses

64. When you aim to get there

65. Tooth caregiver

CLUES DOWN

1. Hit heavily

2. Italian rice dish

3. Some are cocktail

4. A citizen of Israel

5. Read-only memory

6. Passed by

7. Northern diving ducks

8. References

9. Iranian language

13. Swiss river

14. Woman (French)

17. Gov't department (abbr.)

18. Consumed

20. Ailments

22. Balkan Jewish appetizer

27. Reciprocal of a sine

28. Skywalker mentor __-Wan

29. Resinous secretion of insects

31. Similar

32. Female sheep

33. Cool!

37. Borders the Adriatic Sea

38. Flowers

39. It's sometimes upped

40. Immobile

41. Female body parts

42. Common request

43. Made a second thrust

44. Fell into deep sleep

47. Subway resident

48. Brew

49. The event of being born

51. Aspirations

52. Doctor of Education

53. Punk musician __ Dee Ramone

58. A subdivision of a play

Warning: Puzzle answers below

***

***

***

***

***

CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS

CW Answers 5-18
SU Answers 5-18

