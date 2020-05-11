The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.

CROSSWORD CLUES:

CLUES ACROSS

1. Seed part

7. Productive

13. Popular cocktail

14. Sausages

16. Western state

17. Natural desires

19. Defunct British automaker

20. Early media tycoon

22. Move from one place to another

23. Letter of Semitic abjads

25. Female birds

26. Umbrella brand

28. Delinquent

29. Tax collector

30. Cooking tool

31. Female sibling

33. Flat-topped hat

34. Angolan currency

36. Boardwalk candy

38. European nation

40. Leaflike part of palm

41. Removed with solvent

43. Uttered words

44. Unfashionable person

45. Disappointed

47. Controversial device in soccer

48. 007's creator

51. Pain

53. UCLA mascot

55. Razorbill

56. Turkic people

58. Mimic

59. Crime involving fire

60. And, Latin

61. A saponaceous quality

64. Dorm employee

65. Estate lands

67. States

69. They slow you down

70. Gets up

CLUES DOWN

1. One or the other

2. Doc

3. Songs have them

4. Record of payment (abbr.)

5. Speak endlessly

6. American state

7. Digressions

8. Tell on

9. Brews

10. Belongs to the bottom layer

11. American cigarette brand

12. Legal voting age in US

13. Dish

15. Expelled air from the nose

18. Body art

21. Fierce, destructive act

24. Bear bright yellow flowers

26. Japanese delicacy

27. Get off your feet

30. Male organs in some invertebrates

32. __, so good

35. Cleverness

37. Protest yacht

38. Anesthetized

39. Mollified

42. Touch lightly

43. Diego, Francisco, Anselmo

46. Some windows have them

47. National capital

49. Squirrels like them

50. Grandmothers

52. Painter's tool

54. News organization

55. __ and thesis: musical term

57. Famed activist Parks

59. __ Spumante (Italian wine)

62. A number or amount not specified

63. Body part

66. Of I

68. Old English

CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS

CW Answers 5-11
SU Answers 5-11

