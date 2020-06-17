The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.

CROSSWORD CLUES:

CLUES ACROSS

1. Japanese classical theater

4. Chess pieces

9. Pieces of writing

14. Doctors' group

15. Capital of Guam

16. Type of turtle

17. Swiss river

18. MLB Hall of Famer

20. Places to sit

22. Fancy rides

23. One of Washington's Tri-Cities

24. Without class

28. Male child

29. Keeps you cool

30. Biblical place

31. Italian city

33. District in central Turkey

37. Job for a grad student

38. Central nervous system

39. Arrange in steps

41. Witch

42. Promotional material

43. Having certain appendages

44. Approaches

46. One who did it (slang)

49. Of I

50. Blood relation

51. Works out

55. Female given name

58. Isaac's mother (Bib.)

59. Makes someone happy

60. Creative

64. Small, faint constellation

65. S. American trees

66. Makes simpler

67. Neither

68. We all need it

69. Unique plastic utensil

70. Thyroid-stimulating hormone (abbr.)

CLUES DOWN

1. Civil Rights group

2. Metropolis

3. Badgers

4. Regular business given to a store

5. Gets older

6. A bundle of banknotes

7. Midway between north and northwest

8. Takes to the sea

9. Prestigious film prize: __ d'or

10. Baltimore ballplayer

11. Removed

12. Term of respect

13. Genus containing pigs

19. Illumined

21. One who symbolizes something

24. Member of a Turkic people

25. The academic world

26. 'Key to the Highway' bluesman

27. Hang-ups

31. Long, leafless flower stalk

32. Categorize

34. Loads

35. Indicates position

36. Unreasonable

40. Dorm worker

41. Dweller

45. Welsh female name meaning 'snow'

47. Offering again

48. National capital

52. Firm, dry and brittle

53. 007's creator

54. Allied H.Q.

56. Mackerels

57. Month of the Hindu year

59. Not odd

60. Belonging to a thing

61. 'Boardwalk Empire' actress Gretchen

62. Religion

63. Equal, prefix

Puzzle answers below

***

***

***

***

***

CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS

CW Answers 6-17
SU Answers 6-17

Tags

Load comments