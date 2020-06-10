The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.
CROSSWORD CLUES:
CLUES ACROSS
1. American composer
6. Very fast aircraft
9. Workplaces
13. A mount on a surface
14. Small freshwater fish
15. Double-reed instrument
16. Canadian flyers
17. Famed astronomer
18. Smooth, shiny fabric
19. Profited
21. Conspiracy
22. Infections
23. Chum
24. Secondary school (abbr.)
25. Resistance unit
28. Sound unit
29. Ancient city of Egypt
31. Crease
33. Polished
36. For goodness __!
38. College basketball tournament
39. Scorches
41. Describe precisely
44. Thick piece of something
45. Frocks
46. Indicates near
48. Senior enlisted US Army member
49. A note added to a letter
51. A nose or snout
52. Clumsy
54. Satisfied to the fullest
56. Display of strong feeling
60. Popular awards show
61. Cuisine style
62. Expresses pleasure
63. Monetary unit of the Maldives
64. Utah city
65. Fight
66. Messenger ribonucleic acid
67. Body part
68. Suspiciously reluctant
CLUES DOWN
1. Fruit of the service tree
2. At some prior time
3. Mongolian city __ Bator
4. Strongboxes
5. Russian river
6. Gurus
7. Horse mackerel
8. Pearl Jam's debut album
9. Confines
10. First month of Jewish ecclesiastical year
11. Famed Idaho politician
12. Prevents from seeing
14. Indicate time
17. Male parents
20. Tab on a key ring
21. The Great Dog constellation: __ Major
23. Frying necessity
25. Former CIA
26. The leader
27. Produces
29. London soccer club
30. Closes
32. Region in the western Pacific Ocean
34. Not present
35. Small drink of whiskey
37. Begat
40. Helps little firms
42. Pointed end of a pen
43. Fencing swords
47. Inches per minute (abbr.)
49. Hymn
50. Philippine island
52. Flemish names of Ypres
53. A way to inform
55. Small lake
56. Linear unit
57. Central Japanese city
58. Partially burn
59. Sports award
61. Part of your foot
65. Atomic #21
Puzzle answers below
CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS