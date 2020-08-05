The above two images are the Crossword and Sudoku you can print and fill out. Below are all of the Crossword clues, and below those will be the answers in image form to both puzzles.

CROSSWORD CLUES:

CLUES ACROSS

1. Opposite of on

4. Creator

10. No seats available

11. About springtime

12. Flagship ESPN show (abbr.)

14. Automobile

15. A matchup

16. Porous volcanic rock

18. Utter repeatedly

22. Not written in any key

23. Revolved

24. Archrival

26. Within

27. Smoker's accessory

28. Disfigure

30. Primordial matter

31. Thrust horse power (abbr.)

34. Kisses

36. Some is iced

37. A way to derive

39. Unaccompanied by others

40. Discontinued Google app

41. Tony B. left his heart there

42. Condiment

48. Ancient Italian city

50. One who distributes payoff money

51. Guarantees

52. Highly decorative

53. Strike with a stick

54. Pie _ __ mode

55. Spanish be

56. Glued

58. A way to drench

59. Part of the body

60. Changes the color

CLUES DOWN

1. Passerine birds

2. Noisy quarrel

3. The front arm or leg of an animal

4. Early multimedia

5. Golden years

6. Large mollusk

7. Small arm of the sea

8. Persian jurisdiction

9. Atomic #81

12. From end to end

13. Adorable

17. Ma

19. Nearly falling

20. Portable conical tent

21. Excessive fluid accumulation in tissues

25. Fish with high dorsal fins

29. Equal (prefix)

31. Aquatic plant genus

32. Choppers

33. Hand parts

35. Region bordering the sea

38. Well-liked

41. Nap

43. It's used to make beer

44. Related on the father's side

45. Senior officer

46. Delicacy (archaic)

47. Figures

49. A way to take away

56. Beloved sandwich __&J

57. Symptom typical of withdrawal (abbr.)

Puzzle answers below

***

***

***

***

***

CROSSWORD AND SUDOKU ANSWERS

CW Answers 08-05
SU Answers 08-05

Tags

Load comments