When someone is truly enthusiastic about his job, it shows. That’s certainly the case with Dr. David Peak, the new superintendent of Cheyenne Mountain School District 12.
“I pinch myself every day that I walk in here,” Peak said during a recent interview at his spacious office in the CMSD Administration Office.
He has some big — and familiar — shoes to fill in this role. Peak became acquainted with the district’s recently retired superintendent, Walt Cooper, in the early 2000s, when Cooper was superintendent and Peak was a principal at Ellicott School District 22 in eastern El Paso County.
This new role isn’t Peak’s first at CMSD. In 1993, when the Minnesota native was fresh out of Luther College, a small liberal arts college in Iowa, where he studied elementary education with an emphasis on reading instruction, Peak was hired as a second-grade teacher at Broadmoor Elementary.
“That was my dream job. I loved everything about Cheyenne Mountain School District,” Peak said.
It was a serendipitous time for Peak, as he met his wife, Charity, while teaching at Broadmoor Elementary. She was a librarian at Piñon Valley Elementary at the time, and they met through mutual friends.
“We both love hiking and being in the outdoors,” he said.
The couple also share an affinity for advanced education. Peak went on to earn a master’s degree in education administration and supervision (University of Phoenix) and a doctorate in education leadership (University of Denver). His wife is also a Ph.d.
Soon, his growing passion for education led him to want to lead an entire school and not just a classroom. In 2000, when Ellicott had an opening for an assistant principal at the elementary level, Peak went for it. He spent four years at Ellicott, three of them as a middle school principal.
From there, he held a series of positions that seem to perfectly prepare him for the chief job at CMSD.
He became principal of Timberview Middle School in Colorado Springs Academy School District 20 in 2004.
After that Peak self-describedly “stumbled into human resources,” and went on to serve for three years an HR director and 10 years as an assistant superintendent for human resources in D-20. Peak says he loved his time at D-20, but the impression Cheyenne Mountain made on him early in his career stayed in the back of his mind.
“I wasn’t really looking to be a superintendent, and I really enjoyed D-20, but there is one place I wanted to be if I ever had the chance,” Peak said.
Cooper, Peak’s longtime friend, reached out to him as he approached his retirement.
“I’ve known Walt for 21 years and have admired him as a mentor, a friend and a confidant. He’s someone I’ve really respected,” Peak said.
Returning to CMSD was like a homecoming. In addition to Cooper, Peak knows several CMSD teachers and staff from his teaching days who are still with the district.
“It’s always felt like home. I just took a 21-year hiatus,” Peak said.
He’s fortunate to have a lot of family in the area, also. Peak’s parents, younger brother and his wife, and an aunt all live in Colorado Springs.
2021 has brought big changes for Peak and his family. He turned 50 not long ago, made his big job change and moved his family from Black Forest to the Skyway area. Peak and his wife have two daughters: Jordan, 20, a 2019 Rampart High School graduate who goes to the University of Colorado at Boulder; and Kennedy, 18, a 2021 Rampart grad who will be attending Arizona State University this year. They also have a dog, Charlie, described by Peak as a “supermutt.”
“It’s a new chapter for us in our lives,” Peak said. “I want this to be the final stop for me, assuming I’m doing a great job for the students and staff of Cheyenne Mountain.”
With the past 16 months a mix of in-person and remote learning for the district’s students, the 2021-22 school year brings students back to the classroom.
“I will do anything to make sure the kids are back in person. It’s the best thing, at least for most of them, to be back in the classroom,” Peak said.
Peak officially started as superintendent on July 1, but spent a few months prior to that date transitioning to his new role. In the weeks before school starts, he’s focusing on engaging with district leadership and “making sure we have healthy practices in our schools for all the students,” he said.
The pandemic brought some significant challenges to youth mental health, and Peak said he sees a need to be mindful of those challenges and support students’ mental health as they return to class.
He added, “I am so appreciative of all the work the teachers, support staff, families of student and the students themselves have put in during this unprecedented time. Just the resilience by so many ... I am humbled by it.”