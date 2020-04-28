Fountain-Fort Carson High School senior Erik Gonzalez and his mother, Jennifer Bedoya, review the photos she took of him Monday, April 27, 2020, under the Kimball’s Peak Three Theater marquee in downtown Colorado Springs. The independent theater put the “Congrats Class of 2020” message on the marquee so seniors could take a picture below as a gift to the graduates who most likely will miss out on the traditional graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus. Gonzalez said he is joining the Army shortly after his school’s original graduation date and will miss any later scheduled celebrations. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)