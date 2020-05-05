It’s not over.
The COVID-19 virus isn’t something we can just flip a switch on and scare into the shadows.
More than 60,000 people have died in our country alone, and more than 220,000 worldwide. The numbers are likely much higher. And they will grow.
What we’ve been doing — staying at home and refraining from conducting business as usual has flattened the curve. It’s been working.
Our business landscape has been devastated. Many businesses, small and large, will not recover.
But our efforts were made for the many, not the few.
I’ve been somewhat taken aback by letters I’ve received these last few days. Bashing the governor for enforcing sheltering in place and very slowly ushering in a reopening of our collective doors.
I shouldn’t be surprised, given the demonstrations and protests nationwide to reopen our businesses, reverse the damage that’s been done to our economy.
People are hurting, financially. Hundreds of thousands of people are out of work.
The economy will not spring back anytime soon.
I don’t suggest the shutdown — the shelter in place order we’ve been observing for the past several weeks — be continued indefinitely.
I do suggest an abundance of caution.
We cannot go back to things “as they were before.”
Working from home and remote learning are still prudent, if you can manage.
Wearing a mask in public, however controversial you may find it, is still an easy thing to do.
Not gathering in large groups, a no-brainer.
Washing your hands every time you think about it, still a good idea.
Using hand sanitizer after you’ve been in public places, also favorable.
Covering your sneezes never went out of vogue.
Be cautious. Be wary. Be hopeful.
If you are reading this, you have a 100% success rate of survival. Let’s keep it that way.
Great minds are at work on a vaccine, which is needed before we can call ourselves “safe.”
People in the high-risk categories — the immunocompromised, the over 65 age group, the pregnant — are still high-risk.
Our sacrifices, our self-isolation are not for nothing.
But we are alive.
We are making it through.
As Aristotle once said, “Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.”
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She has been editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers since June. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.