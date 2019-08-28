Cheyenne Mountain High School football coach Jay Saravis has learned to go with the flow as he enters his third season at the helm of the Indians.
“I just do what’s on the schedule,” Saravis said. “Whatever I’m told to do, I do.”
Saravis has learned to adapt to the fluidity of his program. When he first arrived on the scene in the summer of 2017, he had only a few weeks to get his staff in order and put together a plan for the season. The Indians won 5 of their first 6 games that fall and it looked like the program was headed for glory.
But since then, Cheyenne Mountain teams have gone 2-12, including a forfeit loss last season to Pine Creek due to a lack of enough healthy varsity players.
This fall, the Indians have 60 players in their program and will field varsity and C squad teams.
“Some of the big differences are my new coaching staff and kids are bringing other kids out,” Saravis said. “This is great to see.”
Junior quarterback Caden Bellew will run Saravis’ pistol offense. Among those Bellew will be looking to get the ball to is his twin brother, running back Colton Bellew.
“We had ‘The Blues Brothers’ when I was growing up,” Saravis said. “I’m calling Caden and Colton ‘The Bellews Brothers,’”
Receivers in Saravis’ high-powered offense are valuable appendages and he has one of the best returning in junior Brad Helton (19 catches for 328 yards and 2 touchdowns last season). Helton is a four-sport star. He’s also playing golf this fall and is a starter on the school’s basketball and baseball teams.
Other Indians receivers expected to contribute include seniors Kyle Elligot, Preston Morgan and Jackson Blaylock, and freshman Dom Seaton.
Tight ends also play a vital role in the pistol offense. Three who should see a lot of work are seniors Robbie Gonzales and Noah Logan (6-foot-2, 235 pounds), and junior Harrison Lopez.
The Indians open their season against Coronado with a rare Labor Day game on Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. at Garry Berry Stadium. The Monday affair was the idea of Cheyenne Mountain athletic director Kris Roberts and Coronado athletic director Jim Porter.
“Jimmy and I were talking and he mentioned it and I thought that sounded like a pretty good idea,” Roberts said. “At first we were talking about a high school Monday Night Football game, but Jimmy thought by having the game in the afternoon that would still allow people to barbecue in the evening.”
Roberts said it’s the first time he will be involved in a Monday high school football game in all of his years as a player, coach and athletic director.
By playing on Labor Day, both teams will have 11 days to prepare for their next opponents. Cheyenne Mountain plays at Sand Creek on Sept. 13, while Coronado travels to Monument to play Lewis-Palmer that day.
“We’re taking things one day at a time,” Saravis said. “Coronado is always well coached. Monte (Gutowski) does a great job. It should be a good game.”