Cheyenne Mountain Boys Soccer
The Cheyenne Mountain boys’ soccer team is hoping to finish the regular season strong as the playoffs await.

POSTSEASON VOLLEYBALL, SOCCER

With the prep playoffs about to start for volleyball and boys’ soccer, Cheyenne area teams are jockeying for postseason position.

The Cheyenne Mountain volleyball team is 7-8 under first-year head coach Gail Sanchez. The Indians are an uncharacteristic 1-2 in the Class 4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference with four league matches to play.

Cheyenne Mountain was 10-17 last season, but still advanced to the state tournament under David Barkley. He directed the program to state championships from 2008-12 and again in 2015.

Cheyenne Mountain was No. 20 in the RPI standings at last check. The top 36 teams advance to regionals. There are 12 3-team regionals, with the winner of each regional advancing to the state tournament at the Denver Coliseum.

INDIANS ON THE MOVE

The Cheyenne Mountain boys’ soccer team began this season 1-2-1, but has gone 7-1 to stay in the hunt for a home for a first-round postseason berth.

The Indians closed out their regular season with a 4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference game against Discovery Canyon on Oct. 16.

At last check, Cheyenne Mountain was No. 9 in the RPI standings. Thirty-two teams qualify for the playoffs, with the top 16 getting first-round home matches.

