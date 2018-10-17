POSTSEASON VOLLEYBALL, SOCCER
With the prep playoffs about to start for volleyball and boys’ soccer, Cheyenne area teams are jockeying for postseason position.
The Cheyenne Mountain volleyball team is 7-8 under first-year head coach Gail Sanchez. The Indians are an uncharacteristic 1-2 in the Class 4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference with four league matches to play.
Cheyenne Mountain was 10-17 last season, but still advanced to the state tournament under David Barkley. He directed the program to state championships from 2008-12 and again in 2015.
Cheyenne Mountain was No. 20 in the RPI standings at last check. The top 36 teams advance to regionals. There are 12 3-team regionals, with the winner of each regional advancing to the state tournament at the Denver Coliseum.
INDIANS ON THE MOVE
The Cheyenne Mountain boys’ soccer team began this season 1-2-1, but has gone 7-1 to stay in the hunt for a home for a first-round postseason berth.
The Indians closed out their regular season with a 4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference game against Discovery Canyon on Oct. 16.
At last check, Cheyenne Mountain was No. 9 in the RPI standings. Thirty-two teams qualify for the playoffs, with the top 16 getting first-round home matches.