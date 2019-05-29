Warning: “Game of Thrones” spoilers are coming.
I’m calling for the mother’s mercy on David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.
The two showrunners for “Game of Thrones” have reached a level of scrutiny and mockery unfit for the accomplishments of this entire series.
The final season of the show lasted only 35 days, with six final episodes (four of them supersized), but this saga started 23 years ago when George R.R. Martin published his first book in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” series. That book, “A Game of Thrones,” came out a year before “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” for context.
The comical postponement of “The Winds of Winter,” the sixth book in the seven-part series, reached a point in which Benioff and Weiss sat down with Martin to learn the broad strokes of the ending of the series — in case the show did pass the books.
Benioff and Weiss signed up in 2007 to adapt a book series they themselves were passionate about. They famously had to tell Martin who Jon Snow’s mother was (yet to be revealed in the books) as a test of whether they were suitable to adapt his works. They didn’t sign up to finish a story they didn’t start.
Andy Greenwald on The Ringer’s “The Watch” podcast, speaking on this conundrum in a May 16 episode, said: “My deepest, honest thought is that it was an impossible hand to play. And if you consider it as such, the job they have done is fairly remarkable. They’ve tried to give everyone a beat, an arc, an ending. They tried to keep track of all this stuff and laced it all together.”
As far as the plot-mechanic gripes, “jetpacking” across the continent has existed since the pilot, when we see the Lannisters in King’s Landing, and then they ride into Winterfell in their next scene only a few minutes later.
More main characters died in “The Long Night” than in every battle combined. The previous most notable casualty was … Ygritte? Rickon Stark?
Daenerys turning heel and becoming “the Mad Queen” has been foreshadowed since the beginning. Whether that was “earned” or not, as many seem to be discussing, is a debate worth having — but not one worth dismissing the entire series over.
What the armchair director/writers of the Internet missed when they were mad that a big crossbow killed a dragon, was the exceptional work put into this final season.
The sheer spectacle of “The Long Night” and “The Bells” is something we have never seen on the small screen before. And honestly, I can’t think of many films that have had such beautiful, haunting, intense and claustrophobic moments. The cinematography, acting, production design and musical score of this final season were the pinnacle of the show.
But to say they mailed this season in is a devastating and untrue claim.
“All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” Sophie Turner, the actress who plays Sansa Stark, said in a New York Times interview May 20. “Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”
The ultimate truth is this level of discourse would not happen with a show people did not care about as much, and that should be a good thing.
As our Thrones-less Sunday nights drag on, I hope the angry mob will put down their pitchforks and torches, and realize that we may never have an experience like this again.
To Bran the Broken! The king no one wanted, but the king we got. Because this is not our show. This is Benioff and Weiss’ show, and we should respect what they have given us and the impossible task thrust upon them to give it to us.
Warner Strausbaugh is a Cheyenne Mountain resident and page designer for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him with questions and feedback at warner.strausbaugh@pikespeaknewspapers.com.