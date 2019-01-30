Pop Culture Prospectus: The Best Picture race at the Oscars is wide open
The Oscars are dumb. So why do I — and the tens of millions who watch every year — care? Well, we like winners, losers and legacies.
Year after year, the drawn-out ceremony ends, and we are collectively wondering — more loudly now in the age of social media — what happened?
This century, “The King’s Speech” topped “The Social Network,” and “Crash” beat “Brokeback Mountain” for Best Picture. Stanley Kubrick and Alfred Hitchcock never won Best Director. There are smear campaigns to derail someone’s chances, most famously when Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were said to have not even written “Good Will Hunting” — those poor guys barely bounced back from that.
It’s all a big charade, but it’s the best charade we have. There’s one thing on my mind this year, and it’s not the hostless ceremony.
The Best Picture race is so wide-open.
The past four years has seen clearly defined two-horse races in the category: “Birdman” vs. “Boyhood,” “Spotlight” vs. “The Revenant,” “Moonlight” vs. “La La Land” and “The Shape of Water” vs. “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
Though the following four 2018 films I’ll address further have seen the most limelight in relation to winning the Oscars’ top honor, don’t count out “Black Panther,” “Vice” or “The Favourite,” which all have their own unique cases and are certainly more in play to win than your typical back-end nominees.
The flow and the narratives around this Oscar season have been all over the place. It started late summer when the hype train for “A Star Is Born” was in full steam. It was Bradley Cooper making his directorial debut and a physical acting change, while learning to sing and play guitar. It was Lady Gaga in a major breakthrough acting performance. It was the fourth remake of a Hollywood classic.
The film made more than $200 million domestically and $400 million internationally. It checked all the boxes and was the presumptive Best Picture favorite.
Then the Golden Globes happened. I could write a five-part series on the Globes, but I’ll stick with this: The 90-member Hollywood Foreign Press Association likes to be around big stars and award them for spending time with them. The god Denzel Washington, among many others, has said so. It is, however, a well-watched awards show that conveniently aired the night Oscar nominations opened.
Enter “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which won Best Motion Picture (Drama) at the Globes. The Rotten Tomatoes page tells the story of this movie: 62 percent positive reviews from critics, 89 percent from audiences. What “Bohemian Rhapsody” does do is get a lot of things wrong — or at least, heavily sanitized — about Freddie Mercury. The Globes win propelled Rami Malek into the Best Actor conversation and the film into the batch of eight Best Picture nominees.
Then there’s “Green Book.” Half buddy comedy, half serious drama about a black singer and his white driver/bodyguard touring the deep South. This picked up some serious wins at the Globes and won Best Picture at the Producers Guild Awards, which has correctly pegged eight of the last 10 Best Picture winners at the Oscars.
And finally, on the morning of nominations Jan. 22, we got our fourth (and probably final) favorite to win Best Picture. It’s “Roma,” Alfonso Cuaron’s deeply personal masterpiece about a maid in Mexico City. Cuaron is a lock to win Best Director, and this was certainly the most critically applauded film of the year. It is a black-and-white foreign film — kind of a tough sell for the average movie-watcher. It is on Netflix, though — an easy sell for the average movie-watcher.
The combination of Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira landing surprise nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, and the 10 total nominations for “Roma” has made this the frontrunner in a surprising and excitingly wide-open Best Picture race that we rarely get.
This year’s Best Picture announcement probably won’t be as wild as reading the wrong movie, but there will certainly be a lot of bated breath when the winner is announced.
Warner Strausbaugh is a Cheyenne Mountain resident and page designer for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him with questions and feedback at warner.strausbaugh@pikespeaknewspapers.com.