The movie industry is in a strange place right now. Between the so-called “Golden Age” of television kicking into gear in the mid-2000s, and Netflix et al. changing the game with streaming content, going to the movies is not the societal staple it once was.
It’s the tent-pole, event movies that are still sustainable. Of the Top 3 movies in each of the past five years at the box office, only two were non-Disney products. And No. 1 each year in that stretch was a Marvel or Star Wars movie.
“Avengers: Endgame” is closing in on becoming the highest-grossing movie of all-time worldwide, but that is not indicative of where movies are in 2019. Even with that massive bump, the total domestic box-office pace for this year is down 8.9 percent as of June 23.
In a recent New York Times article about the future of the movie industry, producer Jason Blum (“Get Out,” “Whiplash”) said, “I’ve never felt the nervous energy in Hollywood that I’ve felt over the last 12 months, and it increases every day. There’s an uncertainty about the future, because the change is happening in an incredibly dramatic way.”
That was in response to the prompt, “Is there a future in theater for anything besides blockbusters?”
On that ominous note, here are five non-blockbusters coming out in 2019 that seem poised to be worth the trip to the movie theater:
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Opens: July 26
Prepping the gold statues eight months before the Oscars usually doesn’t work out, but “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has to be the way-too-early Best Picture favorite.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino star in a Quentin Tarantino film about Hollywood during the time of the Manson Family murders.
It appears to be the same kind of alternate-history model of Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds,” with DiCaprio playing past-his-prime actor Rick Dalton, and Pitt as his stunt double and best friend, Cliff Booth. Maybe Sharon Tate (played by Robbie) will have a happier ending in Tarantino’s version of events.
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”
Opens: Aug. 16
Based on Maria Semple’s 2012 novel with the same name, which spent a year on the New York Times bestseller list, Cate Blanchett stars as Bernadette, a woman who seemingly hates all people and disappears from her family to go on a journey of self-discovery.
The movie was supposed to premiere in May 2018 and has been pushed back multiple times — not a good sign. But its inclusion on this list is pure faith in writer/director Richard Linklater, who has made some of my favorite movies of all-time (“Everybody Wants Some!!,” “Dazed and Confused” and the “Before” trilogy).
“Ad Astra”
Opens: Sept. 20
This might be the Year of Brad Pitt. In addition to the aforementioned “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Pitt leads this sci-fi flick. Writer/director James Gray is obsessed with “Apocalypse Now” (as am I), so the idea of a sci-fi take on the Francis Ford Coppola film — and its inspiration, Joseph Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness” — got my attention.
There’s a lot of mystery around the actual plot, but the basic premise is about an astronaut (Pitt) in search of his missing father, played by Tommy Lee Jones.
“Joker”
Opens: Oct. 4
It’s kind of a cheat to put this on the non-blockbuster list, because it is still part of the superhero-movie flood that’s been washing over us for a decade-plus. But this one — directed and co-written by Todd Phillips (“The Hangover,” “Old School”) — feels different. Other than Joaquin Phoenix playing the Joker and it taking place in Gotham, this doesn’t have any of the feel of what we know to be a superhero movie. A movie about a failed stand-up comedian becoming a psychopathic murderer probably doesn’t get made unless it has names like “Joker” and “Gotham” attached to it.
Heath Ledger’s performance as the Joker in “The Dark Knight” is pretty unimpeachable, but if anyone could match or — dare I say — top it, it’s Phoenix.
“Ford v Ferrari”
Opens: Nov. 15
This isn’t as high-concept as the previous four, but it just looks, simply, like a really fun hang. Matt Damon plays auto titan Caroll Shelby, and Christian Bale is driver Ken Miles. The two lead a team to build a Ford car that will beat the unstoppable Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France.
Warner Strausbaugh is a Cheyenne Mountain resident and page designer for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him with questions and feedback at warner.strausbaugh@pikespeaknewspapers.com.