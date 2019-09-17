The 2019 Emmy Awards will be competing for viewers against Rams vs. Browns on Sunday Night Football, and the “Oscars for TV” has already seen its ratings dropping faster than a fire-breathing dragon hit by an arrow.
While we may be past the Golden Age of Television, there is still a lot of great content out there, and it’s coming from everywhere. Eight different networks are represented among the 15 shows nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series; HBO leads with two in each category.
The Emmys have a lot more gray area than the Oscars (though both went host-less this year). There are so many subcategories of television, and more categories as a result. Comedy and drama are split up for series, and then there are the limited series, TV movies, variety/talk series and competition shows in the fray, too.
I’ve heard, anecdotally (but often), that the amount of good television to watch is overwhelming to the point that it becomes a deterrent. There’s a reason “The Office” and “Friends,” two shows that ended years ago, are literally the two most popular shows on Netflix, and it’s not even close. They’re television comfort food; you know what you’re getting, and you won’t take forever deciding what to watch or get invested in eight-plus hours of something new.
That mindset has certainly hit me at times recently. I haven’t gotten to everything in the past 12 months, but I’ve tried to keep up. It’s hard to avoid the desperation to recapture the euphoria that “The Wire,” “Breaking Bad,” “Mad Men” and “Game of Thrones” provided when they were at their peak. “Succession” is on the cusp of reaching that point, but that’s another column.
A guide to the 2019 Emmy Awards, which air Sunday on FOX at 6 p.m. MT:
HBO: ‘The king stay the king’
Of the 15 major categories, there are six with odds of -300 (bet $3 to win $1, aka a heavy favorite) or higher on Bovada. All six are HBO entities.
For the people who decided that convenient plotting or a dark TV screen (for a battle at night against the Night King) ruined the entire nine-year run of “Game of Thrones,” this year’s Emmys will be a disappointment chronicled in all-caps on Reddit threads.
The fantasy epic is the heavy favorite for Outstanding Drama Series. Not only does it have the final-season push, but it’s also been the best show on television for most of this decade. I don’t want to go back down the toxic-discourse rabbit hole with the most polarizing season of any show I can remember, but I’m firmly in the pro-Thrones camp and can’t wait for them to rub their fourth straight Outstanding Drama Series win in everyone’s faces.
Also, consider Peter Dinklage a guarantee for his fourth Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series victory for his role as Tyrion Lannister.
In addition to “Game of Thrones,” HBO had another show conclude this spring. “Veep,” the political comedy that turns one-liners into an artform and was scarily good at predicting our political future, went out with a tremendous final season.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 6-for-6 in winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. It’ll be 7-for-7 by Sunday night.
The three other near-guarantee trophies for HBO: Bill Hader (“Barry”), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” Outstanding Variety Talk Series; “Deadwood: The Movie,” Outstanding Television Movie.
Can “Fleabag” make a splash?
The brainchild of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” is a show I’m shocked has as much universal approval as it does. The comedy is dark and uncomfortable, her character is unapologetically vulnerable and breaks the fourth wall with the audience. It’s unconventional and bizarre. But it’s also as close to perfect as a show can get, and all of it stems entirely from the mind and voice of Waller-Bridge.
I watched the first season three years ago. It was good, and I rewatched it once. But Season 2, which aired in March, was a tour de force. It somehow loudly weaved in its lovable awkwardness, while making profound statements about religion, sex and humanity.
Andrew Scott not getting nominated for playing the Hot Priest is criminal. However, “Fleabag” was still recognized with a whopping 11 nominations.
Waller-Bridge has the second-best odds to win for acting, but it would be a colossal upset if she dethrones the aforementioned Louis-Dreyfus. The more realistic upset win here could be for Outstanding Comedy Series. It’s a tight race, and “Veep” is the odds-on favorite, with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Barry” also threatening, but the Emmys could make a statement here by going against the grain and picking “Fleabag.” I’m not counting on it, though.
Following an upset Best Actress win at the Oscars for “The Favourite,” Olivia Colman could be halfway to an EGOT (Emmy/Grammy/Oscar/Tony wins) in seven months; she is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as the passive-aggressive and unbearable Godmother in “Fleabag.”
Lead-acting races for drama are anyone’s guess
The days of Bryan Cranston or James Gandolfini winning year after year for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series seem long gone. There has been a different winner every year since 2011, and there will be again.
It appears this year’s race will come down to Billy Porter (“Pose”), Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) and Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”). It kind of feels like it’s Odenkirk’s time, but I’m no expert here. The only of these three shows I’ve seen is “Ozark” — which is a lot of fun, but I don’t think it belongs in the awards conversation.
In the Lead Actress in a Drama category, Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) is the likely winner, but this could be the best opportunity for a major surprise. Jodie Comer, the murderous muse of Oh’s character in “Killing Eve,” has been captivating for two seasons now.
My real upset pick here is Emilia Clarke to win. Whatever you think about Daenerys’ arc in the final season of “Game of Thrones,” Clarke was undeniably at the peak of her powers and the MVP of a season filled with transcendent acting.
Warner Strausbaugh is a Colorado Springs resident and page designer for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him with questions and feedback at warner.strausbaugh@pikespeaknewspapers.com.