Attending a comedy show in 2019 is like going through a time machine.
I don’t necessarily mean in terms of the content coming from the comedians — more on that later — but rather the environment. No cellphones allowed.
Think of the last concert you attended. When the hit song comes on — or any song, really — half the crowd pulls out their cellphones to record it, or to send a Snapchat to their friends to show how cultured they are for seeing an indie band in a small venue in Denver. I’m certainly a victim of doing that, but I do so sparingly, because I do have an affection for the idea of living in the moment and enjoying the thing that’s right in front of you.
Comedians are as protective of their material as ever. And that’s not just because of their concerns about others stealing their jokes and bits. Comedians have been called the modern-day philosophers, and it’s no shock that comedians’ pontifications about the world are not always going to align with everyone else’s morals and point of view.
In comes Yondr, the company that makes the phone-locking-mechanism pouch, which is now a staple at any site featuring a touring comedian.
It was Dave Chappelle who pioneered the use of this technology at his shows, and it was Chappelle who fully took advantage of the phone-less crowd at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Aug. 9, along with co-headliner Jon Stewart.
I was lucky enough to be at this show.
In our modern world of virtual Kodak Carousels — in the form of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter — it’s a strange feeling to not have any proof, other than a ticket, that I was 200 feet away from these two comedy icons for three-plus hours one night.
And that’s just fine, because it’s something I will always make a concerted effort to remember, rather than referring to a photo album in my phone. The fact that the moment is entirely dependent on my memory makes it inherently more memorable. Also the fact that it was, you know, Jon Stewart and Dave Chappelle.
After an ordeal-and-a-half to get up to the actual amphitheater (it was the first time for me and my two friends at Red Rocks, and I’m glad we left early), we settled in with some beers and ballpark food and found our seats. One friend was in a different seat, and the novelty of saying “OK, let’s meet at this spot when it’s over” brought me back to childhood adventures at the fair or the mall.
Right away, we were presented with a treat in a setting that required nothing more than the bare minimum to be thrilling. There are those legendary stories from the Comedy Cellar in New York when the crowd is expecting Joe Bag of Jokes and end up getting surprise cameos from famous comedians. Chappelle and Stewart are no Joe Bag of Jokes, but there was still a level of euphoria when the warmup act gave us Michael Che, the co-head-writer for “Saturday Night Live” and co-anchor of Weekend Update.
Then came the heavy-hitters. Stewart and Chappelle — two of the most iconic people in the last two decades of pop culture who both came from Comedy Central origins — offered an interesting juxtaposition on the state of modern comedy and culture.
Stewart was first. After opening about his battle with the Colorado elevation, he got into the political banter we were all waiting for. It was poignant, but funny. Thoughtful, and intentionally crass. The message ultimately being, “How did America get to this point? We can all be better; we can all do something about it if we just make an effort.”
But the disconnect between the two headlining comedians came from the way in which they talked about our social-media culture and the reactionary nature of everything everyone says — with the crowd’s ability to do just that locked away in Yondr pouches.
Stewart spoke of offensive words he had grown up using, words that were a part of the lexicon for most high school teenagers that carried over into adulthood. He reflected on how, as he continued using those words in his career, he met people who loved everything about “The Daily Show” and his other works, who related that those words deeply hurt them. So he stopped.
In comes Chappelle, chain-smoking cigarettes, whose message was, more or less, “I’m Dave Chappelle, I can say what I want.” There was plenty I loved about Chappelle’s set, but there were a handful of things that were too cringeworthy to garner more than a chuckle, even if the storytelling and delivery was well done. Saying something shocking to make a larger point is something, but shock for the sake of shock is not my cup of tea. If his point was that comedians should not be accountable to outrage culture, then I guess he made it.
My takeaway from this experience, however, won’t be a list of the positives and negatives about what everyone said. And it won’t be the Internet’s takeaway either; as far as the Internet is concerned, this show never happened.
For now, it’s my moment and it’s the moment for the other nearly 10,000 people in the sold-out crowd. And that is something special. It’s something rare. It’s something I’ve been thinking about since Aziz Ansari ended his Denver set in February, which I also attended and which also utilized the no-cellphone rule.
“That’s how I choose to live: the moment I’m in, with the people I’m with,” Ansari said at the end of his set. “Right now, this is our moment, right? … It’s all of us, and this is our moment right now. So you know what? Why don’t we all just take it in for just a second?”
