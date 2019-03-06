In an 8-1 vote, Colorado Springs City Council upheld the City Planning Commission’s decision to deny an appeal for a variance request to divide one 38,460 square-foot lot into two single family lots and allow two homes to be built at 28 Polo Drive.
More than 40 Cheyenne Mountain residents attended the Feb. 26 meeting at City Hall to voice their concerns. Citizens were pleased with the decision to halt moving forward with the project if only for an unspecified period of time.
However, 28 Polo LLC Counsel David McConkie, who sought to move forward with the project, was understandably displeased with the Council’s decision.
“There are eight properties in the vicinity that are less than 20,000 feet. Let (home) owners care about the value of their (own) property,” McConkie said.
One supporter, identified only as Chris, said, “I support this project because you will get more people who want to live in nice homes.”
Opposition said otherwise. “I have a petition with signatures from about 60 residents who are opposed to this project,” Kristin Olsen said.
Jay Garvens said he has worked for 15 years so his family could live in one of these historic homes. “This is a nostalgic neighborhood (and) we have the right to preserve our neighborhood. For me, subdividing is an encroachment,” Garvens said.
Garvens’s wife, Marlow, added, “As a child I dreamed of living in an old historic house, and this neighborhood is what we wanted.”
Gunnar Hueberger said, “This is a historic neighborhood, and more than half of that lot is on a hillside slope, making it out of character with the neighborhood.”
Lisa Sacco agreed, adding that historic neighborhoods are difficult, if not impossible, to replicate. “This development is unnecessary, so please help us to preserve this historic neighborhood.”
Steve Draper also opposed the project, as did Paul Bryant, who said, “My family has lived here for 47 years and I am asking you to deny the application.”
The ongoing battle started in 2017 when the green light was given to an appeal to overturn the CPC’s approval to subdivide one 38,460 square foot lot into two single-family lots north of Polo Drive and Polo Circle. Council approved the appeal Aug. 22.
The applicant, 28 Polo LLC Manager Bruce Fallhowe, sought to remove existing homes on the lot, subdivide the lot into two lots and build two new homes on the property.
Fallhowe sought to create the two lots and a non-use variance to allow for two 19,230 square-foot lots, where 20,000 square feet per lot is required. He sought approval of the non-use variance, allowing a 67-foot lot width at the rear setback line for Lot 1, and a 59-foot lot width at the rear setback line for Lot 2, where 100 feet of lot width is required at the front and rear setback line.
Resident Gary McLaughlin appealed the decision to the CPC. Residents addressed drainage and geologic issues, and said dividing the lot will degrade neighborhood aesthetics.
During a July 20 meeting, Lonna Thelen, principal planner for Planning and Community Development, said the final drainage report had been approved, and that no reports had been made concerning flow increase rates and changes to existing drainage patterns.
The CPC denied the appeal, after which McLaughlin appealed the CPC’s decision to Council. The applicant asked Council to deny the appeal to bar the subdivision. Olsen asked Council to not approve the subdivision, emphasizing the lot doesn’t meet zoning variance criteria and could result in a residential nightmare.
Council President Richard Skorman voted to uphold the appeal, emphasizing that hastily-made decisions could have a negative effect on the neighborhood’s future.
In a recent email, resident Marjorie Frost said responses sent to the CPC were negative and questioned the need for a second review and meeting.
“The majority of property owners are unaware of the proposed usage,” Frost said.
Cindy Johnson said she is privileged to be an Old Broadmoor resident. “This is an unnecessary variance, and I believe the applicant will turn around and sell them for personal gain.”
Johnson’s husband, Aaron, said, “We love where we live and don’t want to see a degradation of the neighborhood.”
Commenting on the Council’s decision, Cindy added, “You got to speak up if you want to be heard.”