Colorado Springs Police are seeking information in a shooting they are investigating as a homicide.
Police responded at approximately 6:33 p.m. Oct. 27 to a reported shooting on the 3800 block of Westmeadow Drive. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside a residence with an apparent gunshot wound, a release from the police department states. Medical personnel responded to the scene and performed life-saving measures on the man but were unable to resuscitate him. The victim succumbed to his injury, according to the release.
Detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Investigators learned that an acquaintance of the victim was handling a firearm inside the residence when the firearm discharged, striking the victim, the release states.
The acquaintance was identified as William Garcia, 22. Garcia was arrested on charges of manslaughter and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.
The El Paso County Coroner will conduct an examination to make the final determination of the cause and manner of death. In the meantime, Colorado Springs police are actively investigating this case as a homicide.
Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.