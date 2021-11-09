Playful Mobility training was the missing link my body needed to feel good and move well.
Play is all about exploration. Mobility means being able to control the range of motion your joints can move in. A flexible person might have a big range of motion but not be able to move in and out of a position with control.
Playful Mobility means exploring movement that helps you to build the strength and control you need to move with ease. To try Playful Mobility training, pick an exercise or movement and explore slightly different ways of doing it.
For instance, let’s take a yoga pose like chair, which is basically a squat with your arms extended upward. You could play with different variations of chair by changing your foot placement and angle, how much you bend your knees, where you focus your weight, adding a band or a weight in your hands, or trying the same basic shape at the wall or lying down on the floor. There are so many ways to vary an exercise, and by mixing it up, you’re doing a lot of good for your body and your mind.
Reasons to Try Playful Mobility
You get to know your body better.
When you explore how you move, you learn what you can do. Once you know what you can do, you have a place to start.
You create safety in your body.
As you explore your boundaries for movement, you learn it’s safe to move in new ways. You’re in control of what you do, and by taking it slow and pausing and checking in with how a movement feels, you teach your nervous system it’s safe to do it.
You’re able to do more than before.
Over time, moving in new ways allows you to do more. Depending on what you practice, you might be able to get up and down from the ground more easily, touch your toes, balance on one foot, or be able to reach that itch in the middle of your back.
You reduce your risk of injury.
When you move in lots of different ways, you’re preparing for the unexpected. Your body has more options for how to respond to slippery ice or the obstacle in your path.
It’s fun.
Moving in new ways mixes things up and can feel free, joyful and fun. You might even find yourself smiling or laughing like you did as a child.
Your experience of pain might change.
When you move in new and novel ways you bypass your automatic pathway to pain, giving your brain — and body — a pathway out of pain.
You trust your body more.
Your confidence will naturally improve as you’re able to move in more ways you want and need to. You’ll start to believe in the amazing vessel you live in.
Joanna Zaremba is a writer and a movement and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools they need to feel good, access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.